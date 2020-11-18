Counter-IED Market 2020 : Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

The number of attacks facilitated by an improvised explosive device (IED) has witnessed a considerable surge over the past couple of decades due to which, the demand for counter-IED equipment and solutions has increased at a rapid pace. The considerable growth in the number of unforeseen terrorist attacks around the world has compelled governments to invest and deploy counter-IED solutions– a leading factor that is projected to drive the expansion of the global counter-IED market during the assessment period. In addition, the exponential rise in the adoption of counter-IED solutions, particularly in conflict zones around the world is another major factor that is likely to provide a boost to the market growth.

Improvements in analytical techniques and increasing focus on improving national security and safety are expected to influence the growth trajectory of the counter-IED market during the assessment period. Automated data-collection techniques coupled with considerable research being carried out on data integration methods from various sources into a single interface structure is further expected to provide a considerable push to the growth of the counter-IED market in the forthcoming years. The growing requirement to assess the IED threats, mainly in the law enforcement and military sector is anticipated to propel the growth of the market for counter-IED.

At the back of these factors, the global counter-IED market is expected to attain a market value of US$ 2.9 Bn by the end of 2030.

Growing Demand to Identify Potential IED Threat Events to Drive Market

Due to a surge in the number of IED threat events across the world, particularly in the conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and other regions of the Middle East, the demand for counter-IED solutions has witnessed steady growth. In addition, the defense sector around the world is increasingly investing resources to identify the various types of IED threats to minimize losses. Data collection requirements continue to evolve with the emergence of new classes of IED threats– a factor that is projected to accelerate the development of models and relationships between actionable information and potential threat events. Another area of research that is likely to gain ground across the counter-IED market during the assessment period includes defining various requirements for ancillary data and sensor types. At present, behavioral and computational scientists, along with military and law enforcement communities, are collaborating with each other in research projects that are currently evaluating the various counter-IED measures and solutions.

Innovations in IED Detection and Advancements in Technology Likely to Boost Market Growth

The defense sector around the world continues to mitigate various IED threats by primarily focusing on three parameters, including detection, protection, and neutralization. The considerable progress in the development of military vehicles is largely driven by the growing need to address the looming IED challenge. Due to the hostile ground conditions and uncertainty, traditional defense vehicles gradually paved the way for modified infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and armored personnel carriers (APCs). The changing nature of the IEDs used by terrorist organizations has compelled players in the counter-IED market to constantly focus on innovation and rolling out effective counter-IED measures and solutions. For instance, in a newly developed IED detection kit, ground-penetrating radar systems were deployed in various vehicles in Afghanistan to detect and identify metallic, buried objects, etc. Over the past few years, research and development activities across the defense sector have gained considerable momentum, mainly to roll out second-generation detection technology.

Demand to Remain Sluggish amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The onset of the novel COVID-19 pandemic is projected to have a short-term impact on the overall growth of the global counter-IED market. Restrictions on trade and transportation are likely to pose a major barrier in the procurement of raw materials required to develop counter-IED kits and solutions. In addition, as governments across the world continue to place the fight against novel coronavirus on the top of the priority list, the demand for counter-IED solutions could possibly witness a minor dent, particularly in 2020. However, innovations and research activities are projected to continue at a consistent pace in 2020 due to which, new concepts and IED countermeasures are likely to be introduced in the upcoming years.

