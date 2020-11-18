Weigh Feeder Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

Weigh feeder is a special type of flow meter which is suitable for powdered and granular solids. It is a component of an industrial conveyor system which is used to measure the amount of material traveling through the conveyor system. The weigh feeder measures the amount of materials, specifically bulk materials that are placed on the weigh belt. It provides mass flow rate measurement for the system, and helps in process control & automation.

Key Drivers of the Global Weigh Feeder Market

Rapid growth of technology and innovation in products & packaging is pushing the demand for several commodities in the market. Weigh feeders are flexible, easy to clean, and easy to operate to make the production and packaging process easy. Rising demand for loss-in-weight feeders is seen due to their high accuracy and speed in the production process; they are largely used in the food packaging industry. Several varieties of loss-in-weight feeders are available, based on the flow rate, material temperature, particle size, and bulk density of the material that leads to the increasing adoption of weigh feeders.

Construction industry is one of the fastest growing industries in the world, leading to the growth of the construction materials market which includes construction aggregates, bricks, cement, and construction metals. Weigh feeders are essential for the proper feeding of raw materials required for manufacturing the accurate and exact mixture. This is expected to expand the weigh feeder market globally.

Factor Restraining the Global Weigh Feeder Market

Emergence of robotics in material handling processes may hamper the demand for weigh feeders and it can restrict the growth of the weigh feeder market.

Market in Asia Pacific to Expand Rapidly

In terms of geography, the global weigh feeder market can be divided into five regions – North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA)

North America country-level analysis features the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the weigh feeder market in Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Similarly, Asia Pacific includes India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East & Africa includes the weigh feeder market analysis and forecast of GCC countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America weigh feeder market is segmented into Brazil, and Rest of South America.

North America accounted for largest share of the global weigh feeder market due to the presence of largest mining industries in Canada. Rising food and beverage, chemical, and cement industries in the region leads to the increasing adoption of weigh feeders. Weigh feeder makes the material handling process easy and accurate and this is expected to drive the weigh feeder market in North America.

The weigh feeder market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand rapidly during the forecast period due to the presence of dominant fertilizer markets in the region. China is the largest consumer of fertilizers In the Asia Pacific fertilizers market due to technological innovations in the fertilizer market, rising demand for micronutrient fertilizers, and increase in demand for food due to increasing population in Asia Pacific. This is expected to propel the demand for weigh feeders in the region.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

Companies in the weigh feeder market are focusing on becoming more proficient and developing innovative weighing systems which helps them to enhance their competitive advantage, subsequently increasing their market share globally. Manufacturers are investing in product innovation and adopting strategies such as changes in leadership which helps them to stay ahead in the competition.

A few of the key players operating in the global weigh feeder market are:

Acrison, Inc.

Active Weighing Pty Ltd.

AViTEQ Vibrationstechnik GmbH

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

FLSmidth

Merrick Industries

Schenck Process Holding GmbH

Siemens

Tecnetics Industries, Inc.

YOSHIKAWA Corporation

Global Weigh Feeder Market: Research Scope

Global Weigh Feeder Market, by Product Type

Belt Weigh Feeder with Controlled Belt Speed

Belt Weigh Feeder with Metering Hopper

Global Weigh Feeder Market, by Capacity

Below 50 Kg

50 Kg – 150 Kg

150 Kg – 300 Kg

300 Kg – 450 Kg

Above 450 Kg

Global Weigh Feeder Market, by End-user

Power Industry

Food Industry

Mining and Construction Industry

Cement Industry

Fertilizer Industry

Ports

Others (Wastewater, etc.)

