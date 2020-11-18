Self-lacing Shoes Market 2020 : Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Self-lacing shoes are technology-equipped shoes designed to automatically tighten once an individual puts them on. Self-lacing shoes are also termed as self-tying shoes and power laces. Furthermore, these shoes are introducing features such as self-tightening, heating, and shock-absorbing shoe. Self-lacing shoes are majorly purchased by professional athletes, basketball players, and differently-abled individuals.

are technology-equipped shoes designed to automatically tighten once an individual puts them on. Self-lacing shoes are also termed as self-tying shoes and power laces. Furthermore, these shoes are introducing features such as self-tightening, heating, and shock-absorbing shoe. Self-lacing shoes are majorly purchased by professional athletes, basketball players, and differently-abled individuals. Nike has launched its range of self-lacing shoes named Adapt BB and HyperAdapt 1.0 in the self-lacing shoes market. Puma has introduced its fit intelligence, wirelessly connected self-lacing shoes called AutoDisc.

Rise in Trend of Using Bluetooth-enabled and Application-driven Smart Shoes to Drive the Self-lacing Shoes Market

Rapid increase in demand for Bluetooth-enabled and application-driven smart shoes is projected to be a driving factor for the self-lacing shoes market. Professional sportspersons such as basketball players, marathon runners, and athletes use these innovative and tech-embedded shoes to keep daily track of their fitness regimen. Moreover, self-lacing shoes are very convenient for differently-abled individuals and senior citizens. Technology plays a vital role in the production process of such products. Brands have to undertake advancement in their technology to be competitive in the marketplace.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75045

Lack of Awareness and High Cost of Shoes to Hamper the Self-lacing Shoes Market in the Near Future

Lack of awareness about self-lacing shoes in various emerging economies across the world is anticipated to restrict the growth of these shoes during the forecast period. The product is very expensive in terms of pricing. Furthermore, it is unavailable in specialty stores and multi-brand retail outlets in various emerging economies. These factors negatively impact the sale of self-lacing shoes in various parts of the globe. Moreover, companies spend heavy amounts on research & development to ensure advancement in technology of self-lacing shoes, which in turn is likely to increase the overall cost of production of these shoes.

North America and Europe Hold Major Share in the Global Self-lacing Shoes Market

Geographically, the global self-lacing shoes market can be divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America and Europe held majority of market in the global self-lacing shoes market in 2018. The self-lacing shoes market in North America and Europe is projected to expand in a rapid manner in the near future due to rise in usage of self-lacing shoes by professional athletes and basketball players in countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Germany, and France as well as other countries in Europe.

Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Rise in demand for Bluetooth-enabled and application-driven self-lacing shoes in China, India, and Japan is expected to surge the demand for self-lacing shoes in the Asia Pacific region.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Self-lacing Shoes Market, Request for a Sample

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75045

Key Players Operating in the Self-lacing Shoes Market

Major manufacturers are anticipated to face tough competition during the forecast period. Brands such as Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Powerlace Technology Inc., and Digitsole focus on innovation of new self-lacing shoes to strengthen their product portfolio and drive the sales of self-lacing shoes in the global self-lacing shoes market. Nike Inc. offer self-lacing shoes named Adapt BB and HyperAdapt 1.0. These are Bluetooth-enabled self-lacing sneakers which offer auto-lacing and adapts to wearers’ feet. Adapt BB was first used at the NBA basketball court by Jayson Tatum. A few of the key players operating in the global self-lacing shoes market are:

Nike Inc.

PUMA SE

Powerlace Technology Inc.

Digitsole

Global Self-lacing Shoes Market – Research Scope

Global Self-lacing Shoes Market, by Type

Rechargeable

Non-rechargeable

Global Self-lacing Shoes Market, by Application

Professional Sports & Athletics

Fitness & Gym

Others (physically challenged etc.)

Global Self-lacing Shoes Market, by End-user

Men

Women

Kids

Global Self-lacing Shoes Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline Specialty Stores Multi-brand Stores

Online Company-owned Website E-commerce Websites



Global Self-lacing Shoes Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com