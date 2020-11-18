UK Pet Insurance Market Report- Trends, Size, Drivers, Strategies, Products and Forecast to 2025 | Petplan, Animal Friends

ReportsnReports added Latest UK Pet Insurance Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine UK Pet Insurance Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. UK Pet Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2604459

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

Petplan

Animal Friends

Tesco Bank

More Than

Sainsbury’s Bank

Red Sands

Allianz

RSA

Aviva

U K Insurance

Bought By Many

Waggel

Vitality

PitPat

This report analyzes the UK pet insurance market, looking at market size as well as changes in premiums, claims, medical costs, and pet ownership. It discusses competitors in the market, explores how the market is likely to change due to rising costs and emerging technology, identifies opportunities in the pet insurance space, and provides future forecasts of market size up to 2023.

The UK pet insurance market experienced a flat year in 2018, with total market gross written premiums (GWP) of £1,193m – an increase of just 0.3% compared to 2017. The number of pet insurance policyholders shrunk in 2018, and the average pet insurance premium dropped for the first time in eight years.

The pet insurance market is dominated by a few key players that are likely to maintain their position in the coming years. The main concern for insurers will be rising claims costs, with both gross claims cost and average claims cost steadily increasing over the past five years. And this trend is expected to continue going forward. Increasing rates of obesity among pets is a key concern, and insurers need to encourage owners to provide a healthy lifestyle for their pets in order to tackle the rising costs they face.

Scope of this Report-

– Dog insurance represents the largest proportion of the total pet insurance market, accounting for 75% of GWP. Cat insurance only accounts for 18% of GWP even though the UKs dog and cat populations are comparable.

– The average cost of a dog and cat claim are £798 and £632 respectively. Claims costs for other pets are notably higher.

– Petplan was the largest pet insurer in the UK in 2018 with a 35.5% share of GWP.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Keep up to date with the new trends and innovations in the pet insurance market.

– Benchmark yourself against competitors.

– Learn about growth in all aspects of the market, what is driving it, and whether it is set to continue.

Single User License: US $ 3450

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2604459

Table of Contents

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. Pet insurance growth faltered in 2018 but is expected to pick back up

1.2. Key findings

1.3. Critical success factors

2. PET INSURANCE MARKET DYNAMICS

2.1. The UK pet insurance market stagnated in 2018

2.1.1. The number of pet insurance policyholders fell in 2018

2.1.2. GWP is dominated by dog insurance

2.1.3. Average premiums vary by type of pet

2.2. The gross cost of claims continues on an upward trend despite a fall in frequency

2.2.1. The number of claims notified fell for the first time in five years

2.2.2. Gross claims in the pet insurance market saw minimal growth

2.2.3. Technology is a double-edged sword

2.2.4. Veterinary salaries have had little impact on the cost of claims, but this will change

2.2.5. The average claim varies considerably depending on the type of pet

2.3. Summary of the current market by product

2.4. The proportion of UK households with pets has decreased

2.4.1. The number of dogs remained the same, but the number of cats decreased

2.4.2. The size of the potential pet insurance market is almost four times its current value

2.4.3. Obesity within the UK pet population is an increasing problem

3. COMPETITOR DYNAMICS

3.1. The structure of the UK pet insurance market

3.1.1. Allianz, RSA, and Red Sands are the largest underwriters in the market

3.1.2. The top three providers have very similar offerings

3.1.3. Bought By Many is bringing innovation to the market

3.1.4. Waggel takes pet insurance fully digital

3.2. The leading players have the greatest marketing expenditure

4. THE MARKET GOING FORWARD

4.1. The market is set to continue growing

4.1.1. Total market GWP is forecast to reach £1.7bn in 2022

4.1.2. Policy numbers will continue rising

4.2. The cost of claims will continue to increase

4.2.1. Dog insurance claims are forecast to increase through to 2023

4.2.2. The average cost of a cat insurance claim is expected to rise

4.2.3. The number of claims is expected to fall in the other pet segment

4.3. Reducing costs will be key for pet insurers

4.3.1. Pet insurers should replicate innovation seen in the private medical insurance market

4.3.2. Blockchain can reduce costs and improve the customer experience

4.4. Different avenues could be utilized to increase product uptake

4.4.1. Pet insurance in the US is becoming an increasingly popular employee benefit

4.4.2. Social media could allow insurers to target digital-savvy individuals and educate pet owners

5. APPENDIX

5.1. Abbreviations and acronyms

5.2. Methodology

5.2.1. Competitor rankings

5.2.2. 2018 UK Insurance Consumer Survey

5.2.3. Forecasting methodology

5.3. Secondary sources

5.4. Further reading