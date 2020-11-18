APAC Strategy Consulting Market 2019 to Perceive Biggest Trend and Opportunity with Key Players A.T. Kearney, Accenture PLC, KPMG, Ernst & Young Ltd., PwC

The adoption of multi-sourcing of projects is anticipated to fuel the APAC strategy consulting market growth. With a changing time, there is a need for transitioning from the time-based business model to a more valuable performance based billing business model. The consultant is billed as per the performance of its insights provided, and the value addition to the project based on some set parameters. The advent of digital technology has eased the analytics processes and gives the consultants a better view of the data.

Harnessing this power, the consultant provides better insights and plan of action to the client. Further, this would also enable to deliver better outcomes for the client and thereby create a long-lasting relationship. These initiative by the market player are enhancing the growth of APAC strategy consulting market.

China is anticipated to leads the strategy consulting market across the APAC region through the forecast period. A developing BFSI sector coupled with the huge population of the country is one of the major driving factors for the increasing usage of strategy consulting in China. With the support of Government in funding in these countries, the market for strategy consulting in APAC is progressing. Government supporting startups along with relaxation of few policies make the atmosphere conducive for startups to breed and survive which definitely will strengthen the strategy consulting market. This bolster the APAC strategy consulting market on the forecast period.

APAC AUTOMOTIVE SEMICONDUCTOR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Services

Corporate Strategy

Business Model Transformation

Economic Policy

Mergers & Acquisitions

Organizational Strategy

Functional Strategy

Strategy & Operations

Digital Strategy



By Industry Vertical

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare

BFSI

Retail

Manufacturing

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Companies Mentioned

A.T. Kearney, Inc.

Accenture PLC

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Bain & Company

Ernst & Young Ltd.

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Mercer LLC

The Boston Consulting Group

PwC

