UK SME Insurance Market Report- Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation & Forecast to 2025 | Hiscox, Simply Business, Admiral

ReportsnReports added Latest UK SME Insurance Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine UK SME Insurance Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. UK SME Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
AXA
Aviva
Zurich
Bupa
NFU Mutual
Barclays
Hiscox
Simply Business
Admiral
Direct Line
RSA Insurance
Table of Contents
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1. The broker-dominated SME insurance market remains retention-heavy
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Critical success factors
2. THE SME PURCHASING JOURNEY
2.1. Introduction
2.1.1. SMEs make up the backbone of the UK economy
2.2. Brokers are under threat from the banking channel across all SMEs
2.3. Personal lines preferences are not reflected in commercial insurance
2.3.1. Familiarity using a broker is the top reason SMEs use that channel
2.3.2. SMEs use PCWs to get better prices
2.4. What channels do different SMEs prefer?
2.4.1. Brokers are the most popular purchasing channel across all SMEs
2.4.2. Sole traders are purchasing through PCWs more often than two years ago
2.4.3. Micro businesses are moving towards purchasing through banks and PCWs
2.4.4. Small businesses have shifted from the direct channel to PCWs and banks
2.4.5. The broker channel leads the way among medium-sized businesses
2.4.6. SMEs predominantly auto-renew policies across all business sizes
2.4.7. More than a third of newly formed SMEs purchase their insurance online
2.4.8. Face-to-face purchasing increases in popularity in line with the age of the business
2.5. SME pre-purchase activity shows a retention-heavy market
2.5.1. SMEs primary action at renewal is to call their existing provider
2.5.2. A significant percentage of SMEs conduct research on PCWs
3. SME RETENTION
3.1. Larger businesses are more likely to renew their existing policies
3.2. Sole traders compare prices at renewal, but rarely change
3.3. Micro enterprises (excluding sole traders) have a high retention rate
3.4. Small companies are less likely to shop around than micro businesses
3.5. Medium enterprises show the highest degree of loyalty among SMEs
3.6. SMEs are most likely to switch provider due to price
4. SME PROVIDER SELECTION
4.1. Policy cost is the main factor for SMEs when choosing a provider
4.1.1. The ability to tailor policies around specific needs is important to all SMEs
4.2. The most common added-value service used by SMEs is legal advice
4.2.1. Openness to receiving services is dependent on SME size
5. APPENDIX
5.1. Abbreviations and acronyms
5.2. Definitions
5.2.1. SME
5.3. Methodology
and more…