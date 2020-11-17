China General Insurance Market Report- High Growth Advancement, Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies

ReportsnReports added Latest China General Insurance Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine China General Insurance Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. China General Insurance Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.
Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-
China People’s Insurance (PICC)
Ping An Property & Casualty
China Pacific Property Insurance Co., Ltd – Cpic
China Insurance
China Life (P&C) Insurance Co. ltd
Yingda Taihe Property Insurance Co.,Ltd
Sunlight Agricultural Mutual Insurance Company
Guoyuan Agricultural Insurance Co., Ltd.
China Huanong Property & Casualty Insurance Co., Ltd.
and more..
China General Insurance Market Report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Chinese general insurance segment. It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, loss ratio and general insurance penetration during the review period (2013-2017) and forecast period (2017-2022). This report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Chinese life insurance segment.
The report gives a comprehensive overview of the Chinese economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country. The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.
Key Highlights-
– Key insights and dynamics of the Chinese general insurance industry.
– Comparison of Chinese general insurance segments, along with premium trends and key profitability ratios.
– A comprehensive overview of the Chinese economy, government initiatives, investment opportunities and enterprise structure.
– Chinese insurance regulatory frameworks evolution, key facts, taxation regime, licensing and capital requirements.
– Chinese general insurance industrys market structure giving details of retail and commercial lines of business.
– Details of the competitive landscape, M&A and competitors profiles.
Scope of this Report-
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the general insurance segment in China –
– It provides historical values for the Chinese general insurance segment for the reports 2013-2017 review period, and projected figures for the 2017-2022 forecast period.
– It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Chinese general insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2022.
– It profiles the top general insurance companies in China, and outlines the key regulations affecting them.
Reasons to buy this Report-
– Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Chinese general insurance segment, and each category within it.
– Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Chinese general insurance segment.
– Assess the competitive dynamics in the general insurance segment.
– Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Economy Overview
Chapter 3 Summary Trend and KPIs
Penetration and Growth
Consumer Segment and Retention
Premiums and Profitability
Chapter 4 Regulatory Risk
Evolution
Key Facts
Licensing Requirements
Chapter 5 Key Trends by Lines of Business – Retail and Commercial
Lines of Business
By Consumer Segment
Commercial Line of Business
Retail Line of Business
Chapter 6 Key Trends by Lines of Business – KPIs, Market Share and Concentration
Property Insurance
Motor Insurance
Liability Insurance
Financial Lines Insurance
Marine and Transit Insurance
Personal Accident Insurance
Health Insurance
Other Insurance
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8 Competitor Profiles
Chapter 9 Insurtech
Chapter 10 Appendix