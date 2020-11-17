Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

Medium voltage circuit breakers operate on voltage levels of around 400 volts to 15kV approximately

operate on voltage levels of around 400 volts to 15kV approximately Unlike most circuit breakers, medium voltage circuit breakers can be operated manually at 600V or below 600V. Other than manual operations, medium voltage circuit breakers can also be electrically operated with a solenoid or some other energy storing mechanism.

Medium voltage circuit breakers are classified into three types that includes air circuit breaker, vacuum circuit breaker, and SF6 circuit breaker

Air circuit breakers use air as the medium to work, whereas vacuum circuit breakers use vacuum to interrupt the flow of current; SF6 circuit breaker use sulfur hexafluoride gas as their operating medium

Medium voltage circuit breakers are used for two types of applications: indoor application and outdoor application

Rise in Demand for Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers for Use in Transmission & Distribution Fields

Medium voltage circuit breakers are largely used in transmission & distribution fields to provide safe and reliable power distribution. For medium voltage power distribution, vacuum circuit breakers are largely used to withstand huge loads- reliably and almost entirely maintenance-free, throughout their entire life cycle.

Medium voltage circuit breakers are used for generator applications in energy utility and industrial companies and applications that require very high switching rate

Similarly, for indoor applications, vacuum circuit breakers and SF6 circuit breakers are significantly used to provide safe and reliable power

Moreover, medium voltage circuit breakers provide centralized control and protection of medium voltage power equipment and circuit in commercial, industrial, motors, mining, and marine installations involving generators and feeder circuits

As a result of these factors, demand for medium voltage circuit breakers for industrial applications is growing, which is expected to drive the global medium voltage circuit breakers market during the forecast period.

North America to Lead the Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market

In terms of region, the global medium voltage circuit breakers market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America

North America is anticipated to dominate the global medium voltage circuit breakers market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of medium voltage circuit breakers operate in the region

Additionally, many well-established players based in North America are focusing on development of new technology in electrical products which is expected to boost the medium voltage circuit breakers market in the region during the forecast period

The medium voltage circuit breakers market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in the Global Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market

The global medium voltage circuit breakers market was highly fragmented in 2019. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for medium voltage circuit breakers. Moreover, manufacturers are signing partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global medium voltage circuit breakers market are:

ABB

Eaton

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED

Littelfuse, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Powell Industries

Schneider Electric

Siemens

TE Connectivity

Global Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market: Research Scope

Global Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market, by Insulation Type

Air Circuit Breaker

Vacuum Circuit Breaker

SF6 Circuit Breaker

Global Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market, by Application

Indoor Application

Outdoor Application

Global Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market, by End-user

Transmission & Distribution Utilities

Power Generation

Renewables

Commercial

Residential

Others (Automotive, Industrial, etc.)

Global Medium Voltage Circuit Breakers Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



