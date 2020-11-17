Cable Cleats Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

- Cable cleats are devices designed and tested to ensure the retention and support of cables that are used across the world
- Cable cleats provide effective short circuit protection, support, and retention to low voltage, medium voltage, and high voltage power cable systems which help to secure electrical installation
- Cable cleats are made of high quality raw materials, with glass fiber reinforced polyamide as the main ingredient which makes it robust
- Cable cleats are recyclable, easy to install, non-magnetic, non-conductive, resistant to oils, heat, UV, moisture, acids, and corrosion, and do not have sharp angles
- Cable cleats are made up of metallic and non-metallic material. Based on number of cores, cable cleats are bifurcated into single core and multi core.
- Cable cleats are used in various applications such as data centers, power generation and distribution, OEMs, onshore, offshore, and transportation applications
Rise in Demand for Cable Cleats for Use in Electrical Applications
- A cable cleat is designed to ensure that cables are fixed, retained, and supported correctly so that in the event of short circuit or any other emergency, it contains the cables without causing damage
- Cable cleats are largely used in power generation and distribution applications, as it plays a vital role in protecting cables from short circuit damage
- In the power sector, cable cleats are used to clamp and retain low, medium, and high voltage cables in the event of a short circuit, including 11kV/33kV MV-HV power cables
- Cable cleats play a crucial role in electrical applications, owing to which, developing countries are focusing on manufacturing cable cleats with international standards to minimize the risk to human life where cable cleats are used
- Furthermore, selection of singe core or multi core cable cleats depends on application requirement, as each type of cable cleat has different strength to withstand the force
- Demand for cable cleats for industrial applications is increasing as a result of these factors, which is expected to drive the global cable cleats market during the forecast period.
Europe to Lead the Cable Cleats Market
- In terms of region, the global cable cleats market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America
- Europe is anticipated to dominate the global cable cleats market throughout the forecast period, as a large number of manufacturers of cable cleats operate in the region
- The cable cleats market in North America and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.
Key Players Operating in the Global Cable Cleats Market
The global cable cleats market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the rising demand for cable cleats. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.
Key players operating in the global cable cleats market are:
- BICON
- CMP Products Limited
- Dutchclamp b.v.
- Eland Cables Limited
- Ellis Patents Ltd.
- Nantong Naco Fluid Equipment Co., Ltd
- Novoflex
- Oglaend System Group
- Remora Electrical Limited
- Thorne & Derrick
- TransDelta
Global Cable Cleats Market: Research Scope
Global Cable Cleats Market, by Material
- Metallic
- Non-metallic
Global Cable Cleats Market, by Number of Cores
- Single Core
- Multi Core
Global Cable Cleats Market, by Cable Type
- Low Voltage Power Cable
- Medium Voltage Power Cable
- High Voltage Power Cable
Global Cable Cleats Market, by Application
- Data Centers
- Power Generation and Distribution
- OEMs
- Offshore
- Onshore
- Transportation
- Others
Global Cable Cleats Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
