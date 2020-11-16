Level Sensor Market 2020 : Granular View of The Market from Various End-Use Segments

A rapid rise in the use of level sensors in various intelligent devices has primarily been responsible for driving the global level sensor market to achieve a steady growth. These sensors are increasingly being used in a number of industries such as food and beverages, oil and gas, consumer goods, industrial manufacturing, and many others. Widespread advancements occurring in these sectors that demand the use of better sensors for commencing operations has also caused the global level sensors market to pick up notable pace in recent times.

Contact Level Sensors to Maintain Leading Position throughout the Forecast Period

Under sensor type, the level sensor market is categorized into capacitance, conductive, float level, optical, microwave/radar, vibrating point, and others. Of these, ultrasonic level sensor had gained topmost market share in 2017, and is also expected to hold the same position throughout the forecast period. Apart from this type, the float level sensor is however expected to grow at a rampantly rising CAGR due to its highly beneficial performance in several sectors such as water and wastewater treatment, food and beverage, and other verticals of the industry. This sensor also is growing rapidly as it is highly preferred due to its low expense to use and maintain.

Under technology, the global level sensor market is mainly divided into contact type and non-contact type. Of these, the latter is consistently expected to maintain its dominant position until the end of 2026. These sensors possess long lifespans and require less maintenance to make them work properly, along with being corrosion resistant. These characteristics make users highly prefer the sensors, thereby comprising a key segment of the global level sensor market.

By application, the global level sensor market is mainly divided into three segments: point level, interface level, and continuous level. As of 2017, the continuous level sensors have held a leading spot in the global level sensor market, and its dominance is expected to continue even during the forthcoming years.

From the perspective of the industry vertical, the global level sensor market is segregated into food and beverage processing, pharmaceutical, chemical, and wastewater treatment, and others. Of these, the wastewater treatment segment gained maximum shares in the market in 2017, and is expected to maintain its leading position in the upcoming future. Some of the major factors responsible for making this segment to grow are: rising public awareness about water conservation and stringent government regulations for implementing treatment processes.

Asia Pacific to Continue its Reign in the Global Level Sensors Market

Globally, on the basis of geography, the level sensor market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific gained maximum revenue in 2017, and is expected to continue its good run in this market even during the forthcoming years. A rising demand for automation in various industries in this region coupled with extensive industrialization has been mainly responsible for this growth.

SICK AG, Emerson Electric company,Texas Instruments Incorporated,ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, TE Connectivity Ltd, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Endress+Hauser AG, First Sensor AG,FortiveCorporation, Nohken Inc., AMETEK Inc., KrohneMesstechnik GmbH, and among others, are key players operating in the global level sensor market.

