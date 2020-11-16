KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

KVM is an abbreviation for Keyboard, Video (monitor) and Mouse, which is sometimes also called an Electronic switch or a PC switch. It offers various applications including to switch, control, and manage many personal computers via a single mouse, monitor, and keyboard. Furthermore, KVM switch is available with various number of ports such as 2, 4, 8, 16 or 32 ports.

Using KVM switches IT administrators can connect to any single system within their network for the smooth functioning of operations. Today, KVM cables combine different entities like video monitors, keyboard, and mouse. Additionally, USB cables have also made their way into the KVM switch package which allows network administrators to switch audios between different computers. The growing importance in IT in different sectors, and development such as datacenters are expected to drive significant growth for the KVM switch market in the near future.

KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market – Competitive Landscape

Single-click IT operations are expected to drive significant growth for the KVM switch market in the near future. Large enterprises are increasingly moving towards cloud solutions, whether it be hybrid, independent, or managed. Additionally, cloud provides various advantages for small and large enterprises alike including cost-savings, higher efficiency, and single-click mobility for employees. This is evident in rise of several large cloud providers and is expected to rise even further thanks to security threats faced due to disconnected systems in networks. The increased associated of productivity with enterprise suits like ERP, CRM among others is also expected to fuel growth of the KVM switch market in the near future. .

KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market – Dynamics

Increasing demand of data centers for ingestion, computation, storage, and management of information

The expansion of small and medium enterprises expected to fuel the demand of the data centers worldwide. These data centers plays vital role of ingestion, computation, storage, and management of information. Further, the increasing demand and investment for data centers anticipated to increase demand of the keyboard, video, and mouse switches

Increasing demand from emerging countries

The KVM switch market is expected to register fastest growth in Asia Pacific region. The high penetration of IT industry in the region, dominance of companies like Huawei in 5G technology, and widespread penetration of technology in the region are expected to emerge as main factors for growth in the KVM switch market in the near future. On the other hand, the KVM switch market is expected to witness robust growth in main regions like North America as well. The widespread reliance on IT departments, more seamless integration, and high-scale adoption of technology are expected to drive the KVM switch market in North America.

KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market – Segmentation

On the basis of type, the KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market can be divided into:

Enumerated KVM Switch

Multiuser KVM Switch

Analog KVM Switch

Digital KVM Switch

On the basis of end-use industry, the KVM (Keyboard, Video, and Mouse) Switch Market can be segregated into:

Enterprises

Industrial

Others

