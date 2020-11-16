Single Screw Press Market 2020 : Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

A single screw press is a machine used for extraction of oil or juice from fruits by compressing them. This equipment is widely used in the extraction of oil from oil seeds and nuts. The expeller consists of a screw which rotates inside a cage. Fruits or oil seeds to be compressed are inserted between the screw and barrel and is driven by the rotating screw in a direction parallel to the axis.

is a machine used for extraction of oil or juice from fruits by compressing them. This equipment is widely used in the extraction of oil from oil seeds and nuts. The expeller consists of a screw which rotates inside a cage. Fruits or oil seeds to be compressed are inserted between the screw and barrel and is driven by the rotating screw in a direction parallel to the axis. North America and Europe are major markets for single screw press with advanced technologies, and major manufacturers in these regions are more inclined toward product development and innovation to increase the equipment efficiency. However, growing population across emerging countries is anticipated to surge the demand for single screw press across Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa in the coming years. These factors are likely to drive the global single screw press market.

Key Drivers of the Global Single Screw Press Market

Single screw press is used in several industries including paper pulp, sewage disposal, food processing, and chemicals. Growth of these industries is anticipated to surge the demand for single screw press during the forecast period. Growing food processing industry across the globe owing to significant growth in population especially across emerging countries coupled with growing disposable income is the major driving factor of the single screw press market.

Increasing industrial demand is boosting the chemical industry across developed countries, which is also expected to augment the demand for single screw press in the near future. Additionally, manufacturers are more focused on improving product efficiency and reduce operational cost of equipment which is expected to help the market.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=76377

Single Screw Press Anticipated to Create Attractive Opportunities in Future

Developing countries in Asia Pacific and Africa are the emerging markets for single screw press manufacturers. Expansion of industries across Asia Pacific and Africa is expected to create lucrative opportunities for business expansion in future. Application industries such as paper and pulp, and chemicals are growing significantly which is expected to create favorable conditions for single screw press manufacturers.

North America and Europe Anticipated to Dominate the Global Single Screw Press Market

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for single screw press, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are key markets in the region. In terms of demand, the two countries are expected to show significant growth for single screw press in this region. Increasing demand for single screw press in chemical and food processing industries across Asia Pacific is due to surge in urbanization and industrialization. This is expected to be a driving factor for the regional market.

North America and Europe hold major share in the single screw press market. Large number of industries and increasing demand from food processing and chemical industry support the dominance of the North America and Europe market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global single screw press market is consolidated with international manufacturers across the globe accounting for around 20% – 25% share of the overall single screw press market. A few of the key manufacturers operating in the global single screw press market are:

ANDRITZ

BDP Industries

FKC

Haarslev

HUBER SE

ISHIGAKI COMPANY,LTD

Kuhn GmbH

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Ltd.

Sülzle Klein GmbH

YEMMAK

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Single Screw Press Market, Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=76377

Global Single Screw Press Market: Research Scope

Global Single Screw Press Market, by Type

Horizontal

Inclined

Global Single Screw Press Market, by Screw diameter

Up to 250mm

251mm to 500mm

501mm to 750mm

751mm to 1000mm

Above 1000mm

Global Single Screw Press Market, by Power

Up to 50kW

51kW to 150kW

151kW to 250kW

251kW to 350kW

More than 350kW

Global Single Screw Press Market, by Application

Food & Beverages

Paper & Pulp

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Sludge Treatment

Others (Chemical Plants, Pharmaceutical etc.)

Global Single Screw Press Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com