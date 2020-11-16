Home Beer Brewing Machine Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

The tradition of residential beer brewing is becoming quite popular in western culture. Increasing beer consumption, rising popularity of customized beer, and the emergence of e-commerce platforms are some of the key factors that have resulted in increasing popularity of home beer brewing machines.

Key Drivers of the Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

The hobby of home beer brewing is increasingly becoming popular, especially in the West. Increasing demand for home craft and draught beer are prime reasons for the growth of the home beer brewing machine market. Demand for such machines are primarily growing due to consumers who host frequent house parties.

According to data released by American Homebrewers Association (AHA) in 2017, about 1.1 million people in the U.S. prefer home brewed beer, out of which 40% started this as a hobby in the last four years.

Such machines these days come in different sizes and with easy installation processes along with automatic cleaning systems. These machines are mobile and are perfect for small scale beer brewing. All these factors have led to the rising demand for home beer brewing machines.

Lack of popularity as well as cultural restrictions in Asian countries anticipated to restrain the growth of the home beer brewing machine market

One of the key restraining factors for the growth of the home beer brewing machine market is low acceptance of beer consumption in Asian countries. Lack of popularity of beer consumption in many Asian countries (although being the most populous region) is anticipated to restrain the growth of home beer brewing machines in Asia. Additionally, cultural restrictions as well as conservative attitudes toward beer consumption in many Asian countries many restrain the growth of the home beer brewing machine market. Apart from these factors, other factors such as licensing regulations as well as advertising restrictions through various types of media etc. are some of the other prominent reasons expected to hamper the growth of the home beer brewing machine market, especially in the Asian region.

Asia Pacific Region offers Growth Avenues for the Home Beer Brewing Machine Market

Geographically, the global home beer brewing machine market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

Countries in North America and Europe are home to some of the key companies specialized in home beer brewing machines. The culture of home brewing is highly concentrated in European and North American countries. Hence, major players are concentrated in these regions only.

Asia Pacific on the other hand is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the next couple of years. Increasing young population, rise of many emerging economies, coupled with acceptance of western culture is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for home beer brewing machine manufacturers in the region.

Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential growth for the home beer brewing machine market.

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global home beer brewing machine market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players coupled with presence of many regional home beer brewing machine manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global home beer brewing machine market includes:

BREWART

BREWIE

BrewJacket LLC

Home Brew West

Kickstarter, PBC

LG Electronics.

MINIBREW BV

PicoBrew Inc.

Speidel Tank-und Behälterbau GmbH

WilliamsWarn Ltd

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market: Research Scope

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Size

Mini Brewer

Full Size Brewer

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Capacity

Less than 5 liters

5 – 10 liters

10 liters and above

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Functioning

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully Automatic

Global Home Beer Brewing Machine Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Company Owned Sites E-commerce Sites

Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Speciality Stores Other retail-based stores



