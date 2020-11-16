Traffic Safety Products Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 – 2027

Traffic safety products are important for safety of vehicle operators, passengers, and pedestrians as road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among people aged between 15 and 29 years. Traffic safety products are available in permanent and temporary forms depending on the needs of the workplace and duration of the project.

are important for safety of vehicle operators, passengers, and pedestrians as road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among people aged between 15 and 29 years. Traffic safety products are available in permanent and temporary forms depending on the needs of the workplace and duration of the project. Additionally, there are times when workplace safety overlays with road and traffic safety. In order to ensure that workers are able to work safely in high traffic areas, they must have access to high quality and weather resistant traffic safety products.

Key Drivers of the Global Traffic Safety Products Market

Increasing number of road traffic accidents is one of the prime reasons for the growth of the traffic safety products market. According to World Health Organization, approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic accidents. Such occurrences are more prominent in middle and low income countries where traffic safety regulations are not stringent.

Additionally, growing urbanization, and increasing government spending for public transportation systems coupled with technological advancement in road safety products are some of the other factors spurring the growth of the traffic safety products market. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on integration of advanced technologies in road safety products in order to decrease road accidents and increase safety of workers and pedestrians etc.

All the above factors together are anticipated to fuel the growth of the traffic safety products market worldwide.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75589

Technological Advancement, a Key Business Opportunity for the Traffic Safety Products Market

Technological improvements in road safety products is anticipated to create new business opportunities for the growth of the traffic safety products market. Shift from incandescent traffic lights to LED lights not only saves energy but they last long. These lights enable the usage of different shapes other than the circular one, for example, square shape, that increases visibility due to larger illuminated areas. Additionally, weather resistant or all weather traffic safety products are other examples of technological innovation that is anticipated to augment the growth of the traffic safety products market.

Lack of Proper Funding, a Key Restraining Factor for the Growth of the Market

Lack of proper funding is one of the key restraining factors for the growth of the traffic safety products market. Lack of availability of traffic safety products as per regulations and standards hampers the growth of the market.

Asia Pacific Offers Growth Avenues for the Global Traffic Safety Products Market

Geographically, the global traffic safety products market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

Countries in North America and Europe have some of the key companies specialized in traffic safety products.

Asia Pacific on the other hand is a prominent region owing to the presence of some major manufacturers.

Other regions such as South America and Middle East & Africa have strong potential growth for the traffic safety products market.

For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights on Traffic Safety Products Market, Request for a Sample:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=75589

Key Players Operating in the Global Market

The global traffic safety products market is highly fragmented with presence of many key global players coupled with many regional traffic safety products manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global traffic safety products market includes:

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Industrias Duero

Lindsay Transportation Solutions Sales & Service

RoadSafe Traffic Systems, Inc.

Tenacious Holdings, Inc.

Tranex Group

Valmont Industries Inc.

Global Traffic Safety Products Market: Research Scope

Global Traffic Safety Products Market, by Product Type

Traffic Cones & Barrels

Barricades and Barricade Lights & Beacons

Speed Bumps & Humps

Safety Vest & Apparels

Side Stands

Traffic Signs

Others (Safety Ropes, Cable Guards etc.)

Global Traffic Safety Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Company Owned Sites

E-commerce Sites

Offline

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Other retail based stores

Global Traffic Safety Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com