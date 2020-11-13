Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market Exclusive Revelation and Future Trends by 2027 – AT&T, Deutsche Telecom, Fujitsu, Huawei, MACOM, Marvell, NEC, Nokia, SK Telecom, ZTE

Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period.

Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) is referred to as voice services via the fifth generation of mobile networking technologies. 5G services offer high speeds networks with reduced latency, thereby increasing the popularity of 5G solutions, also raising the application of 5G in myriad services such as voice over 5G services. Further, an increase in the commercial applications of 5G networks worldwide is influencing the demand for the voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market.

Vo5G support ultra HD voice communications also improved voice capabilities. Additionally, the voice-over 5G service is projected to substitute Wi-Fi service, thereby raising demand for the voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market. However, security concerns, lack of standards and protocols for the use of 5G may hamper the voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market growth. Massive demand for high-speed internet also wide application of Vo5G in entertainment, healthcare, BFSI, and among other industries are anticipating in the growth of the voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market. Moreover, continuous advancements in technology and the need for uninterrupted connectivity are expected to trigger the voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market growth in the coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

AT&T Inc.

Deutsche Telecom AG

Fujitsu Limited

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

MACOM Technology Solutions Inc.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

ZTE Corporation

The “Global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market is segmented on the basis of service deployment, end-user. On the basis of service deployment the market is segmented as cloud-based, on-premise. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and telecom, transportation, media and entertainment, digital commerce, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Voice-over-5G (Vo5G) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

