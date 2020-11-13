CMP Pads Market 2020 : Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Emerging Technology Trends

Chemical mechanical planarization (or polishing) [CMP] is an important step that is used for several times in the manufacturing process of semiconductors to remove excess materials at each layer of the wafer and to obtain a smooth surface

This semiconductor manufacturing process is carried out with the help of a pad and slurry on a polishing tool. Pads and slurries are consumables used in the CMP process.

CMP pads are used in the semiconductor industry to attain a balanced removal rate, planarization, and reduced defectivity performance

Use of CMP pads is beneficial to produce small electronic components with accurate flat surface and polished wafers

In the manufacture of CMP pads, various types of materials are used. These include silicon, silicon carbide, sapphire, gallium arsenide, and indium phosphide.

CMP pads are used in several applications such as silicon wafer polishing, polishing glass and optics, and polishing special metals, plastics, and copper bulk

Rise in Demand for CMP Pads in Semiconductor Industry

Increasing focus on mobility, Internet of Things (IoT), product features, and long battery life is expected to raise the demand for high-performance devices available at an affordable price

In order to manufacture consumer electronics products, multiple semiconductor devices that involve deposition or removal of several materials are used. In the semiconductor manufacturing process, CMP pads play an important role of producing smooth surface.

Additionally, CMP pads are increasingly used for non-IC applications. For instance, to improve extraction of light from LEDs, CMP pads are employed for fabrication of micro lens arrays.

As a result of these advantages, the demand for CMP pads for use in the semiconductor industry is increasing. This is expected to drive the global CMP pads market during the forecast period.

Increasing Use of MEMS Fueling Global CMP Pads Market

A micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) is a small machine that has both electronic and mechanical components with the dimensions ranging from a few millimeters to less than one micrometer

MEMS products are used in multiple electronic applications across various end-use sectors such as automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer electronics, and industrial

Semiconductor devices employed in MEMS products such as pressure and air flow sensors, accelerometers, gyroscopes, inertial MEMSs, and micro relays are manufactured by using CMP pads

Thus, increase in use of MEMS products in multiple end-use industries is expected to fuel the global CMP pads market during the forecast period

North America to Lead Global CMP Pads Market

In terms of region, the global CMP pads market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa

North America is anticipated to dominate the global CMP pads market throughout the forecast period, as several manufacturers of CMP pads operate in North America, which are continually investing in the field of electronic components

The CMP pads market in Europe and Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global CMP Pads Market

The global CMP pads market was highly fragmented in 2018. Major players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and expansions to meet the risen demand for CMP pads. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global CMP pads market are:

3M

Anton Paar GmbH

Cabot Microelectronics

Crystec Technology Trading GmbH

DuPont

Eminess Technologies

Kemet International Limited

Logitech LTD

Global CMP Pads Market: Research Scope

Global CMP Pads Market, by Material

Silicon

Silicon Carbide

Sapphire

Gallium Arsenide

Indium Phosphide

Others

Global CMP Pads Market, by Application

Silicon Wafer Polishing

Polishing Glass and Optics

Polishing Special Metals

Plastics

Copper Bulk

Others

Global CMP Pads Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



