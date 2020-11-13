Smart Ceiling Fan Market 2020 : Strong Development By Major Eminent Players, Emerging Technology Trends

Smart ceiling fans, used in households and commercial complexes, are programmed products, which can work with the help of Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other medium. Consumers can operate these products through smartphones and voice commands.

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Competition Landscape

Orient Electric

Founded in 1939, Orient Electric is headquartered in New Delhi, India. It is a company under The CK Birla Group, with presence in 40 countries. Orient Electric has a wide distribution network with 125,000 retail outlets, 4,000 dealers, and a strong service network reaching 450 cities. Orient Electric also sells its products through online portals. The company has its presence in fan, lighting, home appliances, and switch gear segment. Under the fan segment, the company operates its product line through seven categories: lifestyle fans, ceiling fans, wall fans, stand fans, table fans, exhaust fans, and multi-utility fans.

Hunter Fan Company

Incorporated in 1886, Hunter Fan Company is headquartered in Tennessee, U.S. The company has operations across the globe with more than 100 distributers. It majorly produces ceiling fans and accessories. Some of the popular accessories under its product range are simple connect smart homes, controls, glass / shades, caps and finials, light kits, and fitters. Ceiling fans of Hunter Fan Company comes with different features including outdoor ceiling fans, fans with lights, low profile fans, fans with remote, simple connect smart fan, and sure speed guarantee.

Major companies operating in the global smart ceiling fan market are Orient Electric, Hunter Fan Company, CG Power, Ottomate International, Delta T LLC, Modern Form, Minka Lighting Inc., OCECO, Fanimation, Industrial Solutions Limited, and Havells India Ltd. Companies are investing in product innovation to increase their revenue in this growing market. For instance, in October 2018, India based Orient Electric, collaborated with Tata Elxsi. This strategic partnership is expected to improve Orient Electric’s research and development outcomes.

Are you a start-up willing to make it big in the business? Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=73593

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Driver

Rising Consumer Demand For Technologically Advanced Convenient Products

Growing inclination for convenient residential products coupled with changing lifestyle of consumers is expected to be a major market driving factor. Companies are investing on technologically advanced products to match the market demand. Adoption rate of smart household appliances including smart ceiling fans which can be monitored with the help of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth is anticipated to propel the market growth. Buyers can effortlessly operate these devices with the help of compatible applications such as Alexa and Google Assistant on their smartphones and operate smart ceiling fans. Moreover, these products come with advanced features including humidity control, dust and aerial microorganism free air and high ventilation, climate control, and energy saver which is set to boost market growth. Furthermore, smart ceiling fans with LED lights are projected to create a new avenue in the smart ceiling fan market.

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market – Segmentation

The global smart ceiling fan market can be segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Application

Distribution Channel

Region

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market, by Product Type

In terms of product type, the global smart ceiling fan market can be divided into:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Others

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market, by Application

Based on application, the global smart ceiling fan market can be segmented into:

Residential

Commercial

Global Smart Ceiling Fan Market, by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global smart ceiling fan market can be segmented into:

Online

Offline

Looking for Regional Analysis or Competitive Landscape in smart ceiling fan market, ask for a customized report

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=73593

The report on the global smart ceiling fan market is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by market analysts, and inputs from market experts and market participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness of each segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on segments of the smart ceiling fan market across regions.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales[email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com