Air Cargo Screening Market 2020 New Trends, Demands, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2027

Screening or Security checks for air cargo is increasing as global air cargo traffic has increased substantially across the globe. Adoption of advanced air cargo screening technologies has increased, which are more proficient and effective in screening a large volume of cargo. Furthermore, the new sophisticated air cargo screening systems provide improved threat detection capability, which is catalyzing the air cargo screening market growth.

The rising need for effective air cargo screening systems for the rapid increase in air traffic and also the new entry of a larger number of air service providers are driving the air cargo screening market. The technological advancements in the IT systems are essential for the development of the modern air-cargo screening system, which is also a driving factor of the air cargo screening market. Also, the growing fleet size of e-commerce for parcel delivery purpose is creating the opportunity for the air cargo screening market.

Key vendors engaged in the Air Cargo Screening Market and covered in this report:

1.3DX-RAY

2.Astrophysics Inc.

3.EAS Envimet Analytical Systems

4.ICTS Europe S.A

5.L3 Security and Detection Systems

6.Leidos

7.Rapiscan System

8.Smiths Detection Group

9.Teledyne e2v

10.VOTI Detection

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global air cargo screening market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The air cargo screening market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

Future Scope of the study:

The research on the Air Cargo Screening Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Air Cargo Screening Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Air Cargo Screening Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

