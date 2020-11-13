Smart Waste Collection Market 2020-2027 Industry Will Rapidly Grow in Near Future by Share, Growth, Size and Top Companies – Bigbelly, BIN-e, Covanta Holding, Ecube Labs, Enerkem, Enevo

Smart waste collection is a primary feature in the development of smart cities to offer an enhanced lifestyle in urban areas. The growing adoption of smart city initiatives across all the regions supports the growth of the smart waste collection market. The rising use of data analytics by waste collection companies helps in enhancing the efficiency of the companies. Hence, such factors are propelling the growth of the market.

The increasing government initiatives, severe regulations, and large-scale investments with the advent of IoT are driving the growth of the smart waste collection market. However, the high maintenance cost may restrain the growth of the smart waste collection market. Furthermore, the growing use of data analytics in waste management operations is anticipated to witness massive demand during the forecast period.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Bigbelly, Inc.

– BIN-e

– Covanta Holding Corporation

– Ecube Labs Co., Ltd.

– Enerkem

– Enevo

– OnePlus Systems, Inc.

– Sensoneo

– Suez

– Veolia

The “Global Smart Waste Collection Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart waste collection market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart waste collection market with detailed market segmentation by system, waste type, and geography. The global smart waste collection market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart waste collection market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the smart waste collection market.

The global smart waste collection market is segmented on the basis of system and waste type. On the basis of system, the market is segmented up to smart waste bin collection system, smart fleet management and logistic solution, smart waste recycling system, and cloud computing (IoT) interface. On the basis of waste type, the market is segmented as industrial waste and residential waste.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart waste collection market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The smart waste collection market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart waste collection market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart waste collection market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart waste collection market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from smart waste collection market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart waste collection market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart waste collection market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart waste collection market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

