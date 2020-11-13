Australian Retail Banking Market Report-Growth with New Technology, Key Business Strategies, Trend and Forecasts 2024

ReportsnReports added Latest Australian Retail Banking Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Australian Retail Banking Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Australian Retail Banking Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Growth in the Australian retail banking sector has been consistent over the past decade, but has been weak in recent years. COVID-19 will compound the poor performance that was forecast for this year, significantly altering trajectories of all major economic indicators and measures of growth. Despite fewer cases of the virus and overall containment of its spread, recovery is still not expected until 2021.

This report explores trends in the Australian retail banking sector and offers insight into consumer preferences and behaviors. It highlights some of the most important data points available on the performance of the sector comparable to other markets, as well as the performance and perception of firms within the industry. New trends and innovations are also noted, as are the implications of COVID-19 for the sector.

Scope of this Report-

– The importance placed on banks that have branch services or established reputations has decreased, implying a greater willingness to join newly founded digital banks and alternative providers.

– ING and Westpac have invested heavily in digital infrastructure, and consequently they tend to rank lowest with regards to user dissatisfaction with mobile and online channels.

– Perceptions of open banking are more positive than most comparable markets, despite phase one of implementation in the country only beginning in July 2020.

