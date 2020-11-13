Morocco Cards and Payments Market Report-Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

ReportsnReports added Latest Morocco Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Morocco Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Morocco Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Morocco Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Moroccan cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Moroccan cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Moroccan cards and payments industry, including debit and credit cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Morocco’s cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit and credit cards.

– To encourage electronic payments, Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM) (Moroccos central bank), the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency, and a consortium of leading banks launched the MWallet mobile banking app in November 2018. The app enables users to carry out various transactions such as in-store payments, bill payments, fund transfers, and expenditure tracking directly on their mobile phone. According to the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency, the number of mobile subscribers in Morocco stood at 44 million as of June 2018, and BAM expects that transactions worth MAD50bn ($5.23bn) will have been made via the wallet by 2023.

– The growing e-commerce market is encouraging international companies to launch online stores in Morocco. French car manufacturer Renault partnered with Centre Monétique Interbancaire (CMI) to launch its online platform in May 2018, enabling Moroccan consumers to select their car online via the CMI platform. In addition, domestic marketplaces are also being launched to encourage small businesses to sell their products online. For example, Veemo.ma was launched in March 2019. This site brings together sellers from 12 regions of Morocco, and offers a host of different products.

– Telecom operators are increasingly launching alternative payments in Morocco. In June 2020, Maroc Telecom launched its mobile payment solution MT Cash, allowing users to pay for purchases and bills, top up their mobile phone credit, and transfer money. Similarly, Orange Money was launched in Morocco in March 2020, allowing individuals to transfer and withdraw money, make payments, and top up their mobile credit using mobile phones. In September 2019, telecom operator Inwi partnered with mobile solutions provider Comviva to launch a mobile payment solution called inwi money. The service allows users to make in-store payments, utility bill payments, and fund transfers. To make instore payments, users can either enter the merchants mobile phone number or scan their QR code; they then authorize the transaction using their PIN.

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Moroccan cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Moroccan cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Moroccan cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Morocco.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Moroccan cards and payments industry.

Table of Contents

Payment Instruments

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix