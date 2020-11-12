Indonesia Thermal Power Market Report-Trends, Top Manufactures, Size, Market Demands, Industry Growth Analysis

ReportsnReports added Latest Indonesia Thermal Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Indonesia Thermal Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Indonesia Thermal Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

PT. Jawa Power,PT. Indonesia Power,PT PLN (Persero),PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali,PT Energi Sengkang,JERA Co Inc,

The report analyzes the power market scenario in Indonesia (includes thermal, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Indonesia thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal power is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company profiles.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses Indonesia power market and Indonesia thermal power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in Indonesia and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of Indonesia thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Major contracts and collaborations related to geothermal sector in the Indonesia.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

List of Tables

Table 1: Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type(MW), 2010-2030

Table 2: Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type (%), 2018 and 2030

Table 3: Power Market, Indonesia, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type(MW), 2019 and 2030

Table 4: Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

Table 5: Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation by Fuel Type (GWh), 2010-2030

Table 6: Power Market, Indonesia, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

Table 7: Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Installed Capacity (MW), 2010 – 2030

Table 8: Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Technology (MW), 2010-2030

Table 9: Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Power Generation (GWh), 2010 – 2030

Table 10: Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Market Size ($m), 2010-2025

Table 11: Coal Power Market, Indonesia, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

Table 12: Coal Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

Table 13: Oil Power Market, Indonesia, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

Table 14: Oil Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

Table 15: Gas Power Market, Indonesia, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

Table 16: Gas Power Market, Indonesia, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

Table 17: Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value ($m), 2010-2018

Table 18: Thermal Power Market, Indonesia, Deals by Type, 2018

Table 19: Ceiling Tariffs, Renewable Sources, Indonesia

Table 20: Ceiling Tariffs ($/kWh), Geothermal, Indonesia

Table 21: Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass ($/kWh), Renewable Energy Market, Indonesia

Table 22: PT. Jawa Power, Major Products and Services

Table 23: PT. Indonesia Power, Major Products and Services

Table 24: PT PLN (Persero) , Major Products and Services

Table 25: PT Pembangkitan Jawa-Bali, Major Products and Services

Table 26: JERA Co Inc, Major Products and Services

Table 27: Abbreviations