Microarray Biochips Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

- Microarrays are microscope slides printed with thousands of tiny spots in defined positions containing a known DNA sequence.
- A microarray biochip is a laboratory tool invented in 1990 used to detect the expression of thousands of gene sequence at the same time.
- Three types of microarray biochips available in the market by product type includes DNA chips, RNA chips, and protein chips, and these are used in various applications such as clinical diagnostics, drug discovery, forensic medicine, biotechnology research, and in biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.
Rise in Demand for DNA Chips
- According to type, DNA chips are the fastest growing segment of the microarray biochips market due to advantages such as reduction in time and cost, and ability to deliver high throughput without the need for heavy and bulky instruments, which is driving the market growth of the DNA chips segment.
- DNA microarray contains microscope slides that are printed with thousands of minute spots in defined positions, with each spot containing a known DNA sequence or gene.
- DNA microarray biochips are largely used in research to study genomics and next-generation sequencing, for detection and diagnosis of genetic disorders, and in point-of-care diagnostics. All these applications are expected to propel the growth of DNA chips during the forecast period.
- Moreover, protein and DNA microarray biochips have widespread applications in gene expression, single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, expression profiling, in vitro diagnosis, point-of-care, high throughput screening, drug discovery, tissue arrays, and in agricultural biotechnology. These factors are anticipated to drive the rapid growth of the microarray biochips market.
North America to Lead the Microarray Biochips Market
- In terms of region, the global microarray biochips market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- North America is anticipated to dominate the global microarray biochips market throughout the forecast period due to high quality healthcare systems, adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector, rise in aging population, and increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and cardiac disorders.
- Asia Pacific holds the second largest share of the microarray biochips market due to high growth rate in the life sciences industry, and extensive research and development in biotechnology and pharmaceutical fields in major Asian countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.
- The microarray biochips market in Europe is expected to expand at a substantial rate during the forecast period. On the other side, the market in Middle East & Africa and South America is estimated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.
Key players operating in the global microarray biochips market are listed below:
- Hermes-Epitek Corporation
- Affymetrix
- Applied Microarrays Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Fluidigm Corporation
- Illumina, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cepheid Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Global Microarray Biochips Market: Research Scope
Global Microarray Biochips Market, by Type
- DNA Chips
- Protein Chips
- RNA Chips
Global Microarray Biochips Market, by Product
- Instruments
- Reagents and Consumables
- Software and Services
Global Microarray Biochips Market, by Application
- Clinical Diagnostics
- Drug Discovery
- Forensic medicines
- Biotechnology Research
- Other
Global Microarray Biochips Market, by End-user
- Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
