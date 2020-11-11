Cat Litter Market 2020 : Overview Of The Key Driving Forces To Create Positive Impact On The Industry Growth

Cat litter is one of the major necessities for a cat owner other than cat food. A litter box is used as a urine and feces collection box for cats. Cats can roam freely at home but cannot always go out to relieve themselves. Many cat owners prefer not to let their cats outside the house due to human hostility, adverse weather, and other reasons. Hence, usage of a cat litter box ensures the safety of their cats.

Increase in cat-owning household leads to a corresponding rise in demand for cat litter. As single-person households and willingness to own pets continue to grow simultaneously, the demand for products that are better suited to small spaces and are more efficient is increasing day by day. Manufacturers are introducing different types of products such as cat litter, and this is expected to drive the cat litter market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the expansion of the cat litter market is fuelled by a rise in the cat population and an increase in the number of multi-cat households. The desire for owning a cat is increasing as cat care is becoming easier with the introduction of efficient products in the market. This is anticipated to drive demand for cat litter products. Moreover, self-cleaning cat litter helps to maintain cat hygiene despite time constraints of the owner of the cat.

Cat litter has become very popular among a large number of cat owners. However, the high price of cat litter products acts as a major restraint for the cat litter market. In underdeveloped countries, cat owners are not willing to buy costly pet care products, which hampers the expansion of the market. Moreover, cat litter market fails to introduce super-premium products which hinders the growth of the market to a great extent. Moreover, weather has a clear influence on litter purchases. More litter is purchased in the monsoon, autumn, and winter seasons. Owners encourage cats to stay outdoors in the spring and summer. Cat litter has offers performance during the rainy and winter seasons.

The global cat litter market can be segmented based on product, raw material, end-user, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product, the cat litter market can be divided into conventional litter and clumping litter. Clumping cat litter is one of the most convenient options available in the market. In terms of raw material, the global cat litter market can be classified into clay cat litter, silica cat litter, and others. Most cat litters use an absorbent clay or anything that can absorb moisture as their base. Based on end-use, the global cat litter market can be categorized into cats, hamsters, and others, which includes rabbit, mice, etc. In terms of distribution channel, the global cat litter market can be segmented into online and offline channels. The offline segment can be further classified into hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Based on geography, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Competition in the cat litter market is intense. It is very challenging for the major players in the market to retain their positions. Also, with cat litter being a mature product category, it is difficult for new players to enter the market. Key players operating in the cat litter market include Pedigree, Navarch, SANPO, Pure&Natural, and NORY. Other prominent players include Wanpy, Luscious, Nature Bridge, Evsco, IRIS, Alta Gama, Cat & Co., Lucky Pet Products, Febreze, Dollar General’s EverPet, Paws & Claws, Pretty litter, and Purina.

