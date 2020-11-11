Hair Oil Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2026

Hair oil is a hair care product particularly intended to keep the moisture balance of hair and is used as pre-wash and post-wash nourishment. Hair oil is considered as a conditioner to make the hair soft and silky. Hair oiling is a common traditional habit among consumers. As hair is extensively affected by harmful factors such as pollution, dust, and unhealthy eating habits, oiling the hair has become an integral part of hair care regime as oiling improves the texture and condition of hair. Hair oiling provide benefits of nourishment, strengthening the hair, reducing hair fall, and ensures faster growth. Many consumers believe that massaging with hair oil has a cooling effect on the head and it also helps in styling the hair, as it keeps hair straight, soft, and shining.

The hair oil market is anticipated to expand at a steady pace and will continue to do so during the forecast period, due to demand for healthy, manageable, and lustrous hair which drives the purchase decisions of most consumers. Hair oiling is a vital part of hair care routine and it efficiently deals with various issues such as hair fall/ loss, dandruff, dryness, and breakage. Moreover, manufacturers are increasing R&D activities for further improvement and enhancement of hair oils based on evolving consumer needs. Hair oils that includes natural ingredients in the formulation are experiencing high popularity and significant growth. Availability of more sophisticated shampoos and non-oil hair care products are likely to hamper the growth of the hair oil market. However, hair-oil companies are coming up with light hair oil such as avocado oil and olive oil that serve as an opportunity for the hair oil market.

The global hair oil market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the hair oil market is segmented into light hair oil, heavy hair oil, and cooling hair oil. The light hair oil segment is anticipated to grow at a fast pace as consumers are increasingly opting for hair oil which is light and non-sticky, and today’s generation seems to be attracted toward it. Based on application, the market is segregated into individual and commercial. The commercial segment is further bifurcated into beauty salon and spa. In terms of distribution channel, the hair oil market is categorized into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and others (departmental stores, independent vendors).

Based on region, the global hair oil market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global hair oil market and will also grow at a fast rate due to growing population, rising hair related problems, and escalating pollution levels resulting in baldness which will subsequently lead to demand for hair growth oil. Increasing number of people face hair and scalp problems such as hair loss, dry & damaged hair, split ends, and other issues. Furthermore, rising consciousness among youth about their hair appearance is supporting the market. The market in India is expected to be the fastest growing in the Asia Pacific region followed by China and Japan.

The hair oil market is highly fragmented with the presence of various players. Some of the leading manufacturers in the hair oil market are L’Oreal S.A., Coty, Inc., Unilever PLC, Marico Limited, Dabur India Limited, Emami Group, Procter & Gamble, Bajaj Corp Ltd., and The Himalaya Drug Company among others. Large multinational companies focus on providing superior quality hair oil and are also focusing on new product launches based on new formulations and innovations to cater to consumer demand as the new generation is opting for alternatives such as value-added light hair oils.

