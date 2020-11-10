Immunoassays In R&d Market Expected Growth and its Factors, CAGR, Industry Size, Business Prospects and Forecast 2023

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Immunoassays In R&d Market 2023 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market
In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Immunoassays In R&d Market over the period 2019-2026.
Global Immunoassay in R&D Market: Information by Product & Service (Kits and Reagents, Analyzers and Software and Services), Type (Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay and others), Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer Research, Endocrinology, Autoimmune Diseases and others), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Academic Institutions and Laboratories and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2023
Market analysis
The rising occurrence percentage of chronic and communicable illnesses, augmented research & development investment (R&D) and technical developments thrusting the market growth. Though, the risen price of immunoassay processes and the heavy cost of immunoassay systems compel the development of the market, the occurrence in the incidence rates of diseases such as kidney problems, thyroid problems, adrenal gland tumors and heart disorders is projected to determine the progress of the market. For example, according to the data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, the American Heart Association stated in 2015 that every year, about 7,35,000 Americans grieve from heart attacks. Furthermore, the enlarged funds by various government and non-governmental establishments in research has powered the evolution of the market.
In addition, technological advancements in immunoassay testing are possibly here to support market growth. In contrast, the heavy price of immunoassay events and the high value of immunoassay systems is predicted to hinder the market growth. The Global Immunoassay in R&D Market is projected to record a CAGR of 8.18% and is estimated to reach USD 7,716.6 million by 2023. Immunoassays are in-vitro exams that use antigen-antibody reaction to perceive the meditations of a wide range of biological constituents in the blood and other fluids. Immunoassays are widely used in several zones of therapeutic research such as beneficial drug monitoring, disease analysis, medical pharmacokinetic, and bioequivalence trainings in drug discovery, etc.
Market segmentation
The global immunoassay in the R&D market has been segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market has been categorized as Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunoprotect Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, and others. Based on application, the market has been divided into infectious diseases, cancer research, endocrinology, autoimmune diseases, and others. By end-user, the market has been segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and laboratories, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment settled for a market value of USD 1,742.6 million in 2017.
In November 2018, bioMérieux announced the acquisition of a majority shareholding in Suzhou Hybiome Biomedical Engineering Co. Ltd (China). With this acquisition, the company strengthened its presence in China and therefore, in the global immunoassay in the R&D. In March 2018, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd tossed its initial wholly automatic Zika IgG immunoassay to help detect the Zika virus.
The authorized name of this diagnostic test is Elecsys Zika IgG immunoassay. It is accessible in all countries, which entail a CE mark. In October 2017, Abbott declared the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for its Alinity CI-Series instruments for clinical chemistry and immunoassay diagnostics. The Global Immunoassay in R&D Market is segmented by Type (Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Radioimmunoassay (RIA) and others), by Application ( Endocrinology, Autoimmune Diseases, Cancer Research, Infectious Diseases and Others, By End User (Academic Institutions and Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and others) and lastly it is given by Region and is further provided below in its regional analysis.
Regional analysis
Geographically, the Immunoassay in R&D market are split in regions like Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and MEA. In Americas, the regions focused are: North America, US, Canada and Latin America followed by Western Europe, Germany, UK Spain, France, Italy, Eastern Europe and the Rest of Western Europe in the European region, while Asia-Pacific comprises of regions like South Korea, India, Australia, China, Japan and the rest of Asia Pacific respectively. The MEA comprises the regions Middle East and Africa.
Major players
The projected onlookers in the Immunoassay in R&D market are Hospitals and clinics, Medical device manufacturers and distributors, Pharmaceutical companies, Government research organizations and Regulatory agencies. Also, the vital players in the Immunoassay in R&D market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Abcam PLC (United Kingdom), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux Inc. (France), Abbott Laboratories (US) and Sysmex Corporation (Japan). Additional companies which can be customized into the final report are Monobind Inc., Mindray Boditech Med, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Diasorin SpA
