Vitamin C Ingredients Market to Register Steady Growth During 2020-2030

Changing lifestyle and eating habits have led to the deficiency of various vitamins and minerals, which, in turn, has affected the health of consumers, causing various diseases. Vitamin C ingredients are increasingly been used for supporting immune functions in patients suffering from common cold, and primarily, respiratory tract infections. Clinical studies have also highlighted the potential role of vitamin C ingredients in treating atherosclerosis, arterial hypertension, and cancer.

Thus, potent health benefits of vitamin C ingredients is one of the major factors driving market growth. The global vitamin C ingredients market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period (2020 to 2030), at a steady CAGR of around 5% over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Vitamin C Ingredients Market Study

Europe dominates the global vitamin C ingredients market with the highest volume share of 30% in 2019 . This is attributable to the higher number of end users of vitamin C ingredients in the food & beverage industry, and increased awareness among the population regarding the consumption of ingredients that benefit the health.

in . This is attributable to the higher number of end users of vitamin C ingredients in the food & beverage industry, and increased awareness among the population regarding the consumption of ingredients that benefit the health. Based on product type, ascorbic acid dominates the global vitamin C ingredients market with a value share of 53% . Increased application of ascorbic acid in the pharmaceutical industry for preventing low levels of vitamin C, in the food & beverage industry to add citrus flavor, and the cosmetics industry to protect and rejuvenate the skin, contributes to its high market share

. Increased application of ascorbic acid in the pharmaceutical industry for preventing low levels of vitamin C, in the food & beverage industry to add citrus flavor, and the cosmetics industry to protect and rejuvenate the skin, contributes to its high market share Bakery, a sub-segment of food and beverages, is projected to exhibit a high value CAGR of 6% in the global vitamin C ingredients market. The major contributing factor their properties that enhance the shelf life of bakery products by acting as a natural preservative, along with improving dough volume in commercial bakeries and large bread factories.

The powder form of vitamin C ingredients is witnessing a prominent market value share of close to 80% in the global vitamin C ingredients market, owing to easy availability and higher production volume of powder.

Vitamin C ingredients such as ascorbic acid contributes to the immune system by supporting many cellular functions of both, adaptive and innate immune systems. With the spread of COVID-19, demand for immune supporting ingredients has increased. Thus, the market for vitamin C Ingredients is expected to show immense growth in the near term.

“Vitamin C Ingredients have end use across different industries, along with food & beverages. Leading manufacturers in the vitamin C ingredients market could gain more profits by targeting ingredients specific for food & beverage use, along with targeting increased usage in nutritional products, such as sports nutrition,” says a PMR analyst.

Global Vitamin C Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

Global leaders in the vitamin C ingredients market have adopted efficient strategies to increase their presence and market share in this space. Key players are investing in the strategic expansion of their manufacturing facilities.

In 2019, Koninklijke DSM N.V. upgraded its vitamin C facility in Jiangshan, China, for increasing the production of vitamin C ingredients. The company invested in modernizing the facility in China for improving the performance of the plant, along with quality and safety efficiencies for increased market share.

In addition, key players in the global vitamin C ingredients landscape are focusing on promotion strategies for increasing the penetration of their products across different regions.

In 2019, Hangzhou Focus Corporation attended GULFOOD DUBAI for showcasing its antioxidants, preservatives, and flavor ingredients to food manufacturers in Dubai, so as to increase its customer base.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global vitamin C Ingredients market, presenting historical data (2015–2019) and estimation statistics for the period of 2020–2030. The study offers compelling insights on the vitamin C Ingredients market based on product type (ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, calcium ascorbate, ascorbic acid 90% granulation, ascorbic acid 95% granulation, ascorbic acid 97% granulation, coated vitamin c, and others), form (powder, granular, and others), source (natural and synthetic), process (Reichstein process and two-stage fermentation process), and end use (food, beverages, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and animal feed), across seven regions.