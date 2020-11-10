Writing Instruments Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2020-2030

In an era filled with touchscreen computers, tablets, and smartphones, it would seem as if writing instruments are things of the past. However, this could not be further from the truth, as writing instruments can never be completely replaced by modern technology, because there will always be a situation where a pen and paper are needed or preferred over their digital counterparts. The demand for pens will be the highest over the forecast period, with students being the most prominent end users.

Persistence Market Research has published a report on the writing instruments market, which is estimated to expand at a CAGR of around 4% over the next ten years, to be valued over US$ 30 Bn by 2030-end.

Key Takeaways from Global Writing Instruments Market Study

The global writing instruments market is set to expand 1.5X by 2030 .

by . Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global writing instruments market in 2019 , with East Asia holding a comparatively higher market share than South Asia. China ranks at the top among East Asian countries, while India accounts for a major market share among South Asian countries.

, with East Asia holding a comparatively higher market share than South Asia. China ranks at the top among East Asian countries, while India accounts for a major market share among South Asian countries. Among the product types, the pens segment will account for a significant share of around 60% in the global writing instruments market.

in the global writing instruments market. Stationers will be the most popular distribution channel in the writing instruments market.

The COVID-19 pandemic will hurt the growth of the global writing instruments market in the short term.

“There is strong demand for writing instruments distributed in promotional activities, particularly in North America and Europe, to both, employees and customers, as this method is cost-effectiveness and has an immediate impact. In addition, manufacturers are trying to reduce their carbon footprint by turning to biodegradable material, recyclable plastics, and sustainable packaging to appeal to environmentally-conscious customers in the writing instruments market space,” says a PMR analyst.

Focus on Students for Increased Sales

Students represent the biggest opportunity in terms of end users in the writing instruments market. The students segment is on track to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2030, and account for more than half of the demand.

Global Writing Instruments Market: Competition Analysis

Persistence Market Research has profiled some of the most prominent companies active in the global writing instruments market, such as Société BIC SA, Faber-Castell, Mitsubishi Pencil Co., Ltd., Pilot Corporation, Schwanhäußer Industrieholding GmbH & Co. KG, Newell Brands, Inc., Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc., Schneider Schreibgeräte GmbH, Kokuyo Camlin Limited, C Josef Lamy GmbH Srl, STAEDTLER Mars GmbH & Co. KG, Luxor Writing Instruments Private Limited, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd., Hindustan Pencils Private Limited, Moleskine SpA, Flair Group of Companies, Pentel Co. Ltd., Pelikan AG, Zebra Co. Ltd., and The Cumberland Pencil Co.

More Valuable Insights on Writing Instruments Market

Persistence Market Research released a new market research on the writing instruments market, covering global industry analysis 2015–2019 and forecasts 2020–2030. The writing instruments market study reveals compelling insights on the basis of product, end user, distribution channel, and region.

