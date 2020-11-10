Cyclodextrin Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2020-2030

Cyclodextrin is highly soluble along with other properties, which makes it an ideal solution to use in pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceutical manufacturers are seeking the perfect pharmaceutical API and intermediate that can offer proper solubility and bio ability to drugs. The aqueous solubility of poorly water-soluble drugs has become a major concern in today’s pharmaceutical industry. Cyclodextrin has emerged as a beneficial solution for this problem. On the back of this factor, the demand for cyclodextrin has been rising constantly. Other benefits are that it improves bioability from solid or semi-solid formulations, enhances stability, increases shelf-life, reduce side-effects, and many others.

The global cyclodextrin market has witnessed substantial growth over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue through the course of the forecast period of 2020 to 2030, at a steady CAGR of over 6% during the mentioned timeframe.

Key Takeaways from Cyclodextrin Market Study

By type, owing to low price and moderate molecular void space, beta-cyclodextrin will acquire a high market volume share in 2020 as compared to other cyclodextrins.

as compared to other cyclodextrins. By application, the pharmaceuticals segment is projected to witness significant growth during forecast years in the global cyclodextrin market. Cyclodextrin is largely being explored for its properties such as drug solubility and enhancing stability.

Under cosmetics & personal care application, the antiperspirants and deodorants sub-segment is witnessing the highest market value share. The major contributing factor are its beneficial properties such as controlled release, odor coverage, and much more.

Cyclodextrin molecules are considered GRAS and an eco-friendly alternative to various finishing, carrier, and stabilizing agents. Government support in various countries is estimated to have a positive influence on the cyclodextrin market.

“Manufactures in the cyclodextrin market could gain broad profits by targeting pharmaceutical companies along with cosmetics & personal care industry players, due to expected increased use of cyclodextrin for drug formulation and deodorants. Moreover, growing utilization of cyclodextrin in textiles and analytical chemistry is another potential growth factor for the market. However, the growing impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on various industries is expected to hamper the cyclodextrin market to some extent in the short term,” says a PMR analyst.

Cyclodextrin Market: Competitive Landscape

The cyclodextrin market is consolidated in nature. Key players operating in the cyclodextrin market are adopting strategies such as increasing production capacity and investing in research & development. With the utilization of advanced and state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques, companies are providing pioneering solutions in regards with cyclodextrin.

Explore More Valuable Insights on Global Cyclodextrin Market

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global cyclodextrin market, presenting historical data (2015–2019) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2020 – 2030. The study offers compelling insights on the cyclodextrin market based type (alpha-cyclodextrin, beta-cyclodextrin, and gamma-cyclodextrin) and application (food industry, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics & personal care), across seven regions.