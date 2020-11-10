Softgel Capsules Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2020-2030

Innovation has been the backbone of the food & beverage industry, given the rising health awareness among people and increased focus on organic and green products. One of the recent innovations in capsules is the introduction of vegetable capsules that are expected to replace gelatin capsules in the years to come. Vegetarian capsules enhance formulation design in both, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, and are hence witnessing rising adoption across these two sectors. Manufacturers in the softgel capsules market are generating significant revenue from the pharmaceutical sector by providing vegetarian softgel capsules with efficient physiological properties such as low moisture content, making softgel capsules best suited for hygroscopic drugs and nutritional supplements. Vegetarian softgel capsules with liquid filling technology are witnessing increasing demand from nutraceutical companies, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for the manufacturers of softgel capsules.

As per PMR, the global softgel capsules market is set to expand 1.8X over the next ten years, and close in on a valuation of around US$ 800 Mn by 2030.

Key Takeaways from Softgel Capsules Market

Gelatin-based empty softgel capsules are expected to witness decrease in market share over the forecast period.

Softgel capsules to go vegan; animal-based capsules may slowly vanish from the market, owing to growing preference for vegetarian compositions over gelatin.

By end user segment, the cosmeceutical companies segment is expected to register a high CAGR in the softgel capsules market. The pharmaceutical companies segment has a relatively high market share amongst the end user segments.

The APAC region for softgel capsules is expected to gain market share during the forecast period.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of slowing down, growth of the softgel capsules market will be sluggish in the near term,” says a PMR analyst.

What Does the Future Hold?

A trend being observed in the global softgel capsules market space is increasing adoption of halal capsules, especially in regions with a large Muslim population. Companies manufacturing halal softgel capsules are rushing to obtain halal certifications from the Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America (IFANCA), to enhance their customer base in countries heavily populated by Muslims. The markets in countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia are heavily reliant on imports as well as domestic production of gelatin-based capsules that have been produced using halal certified ingredients.

Pharmaceutical companies have already started incorporating halal certified ingredients and manufacturing techniques to boost the adoption of softgel capsules among Muslim dominated countries of Europe and the Middle East. In some countries of the Asia Pacific region, companies are manufacturing capsules made from gelatin derived from cattle bones that are both, kosher and halal certified.

However, factors such as side effects associated with the consumption of gelatin capsules, high price points of vegetarian capsules, and issues pertaining to product quality may restrain revenue growth of the global softgel capsules market in the near future.

Global Softgel Capsules Market: Competition

Some of the key players profiles in the global softgel capsules market report are Aenova Group GmbH, Capsugel, Fuji Capsule Co., Ltd., Sirio Pharma Company Limited, Captek Softgel International Inc, Catalent, Inc., EuroCaps Ltd (part of DCC Plc), Guangdong Yichao Biological Co., Ltd., Elnova Pharma, and Hunan Er-Kang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

