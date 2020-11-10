Covid-19 Update: Global Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Popularity of Digital Solutions, says Absolute Markets Insights

Hand hygiene monitoring system market is witnessing lucrative growth opportunities and is driven by the new age technological solutions. The digital age has revolutionized the conventional practices of hygiene. New age solutions such Internet of Things (IoT), cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and others have facilitated real time monitoring and controlling the hygiene compliance of healthcare facilities, and other governmental and non-governmental facilities. The automatic and electronically operated hand hygiene monitoring devices have enabled in overcoming the drawbacks associated with conventional systems such as inaccurate monitoring and wastage of resources in terms of time and labour, and combined the advantages of digital technologies such as IoT and cloud to further enhance the operability of these solutions. Companies including Logi-Tag Systems, manufacturer of IoT based solutions, has introduced RFID based platform for tracking and monitoring assets and ensure staff hand hygiene. In other such instances, companies such as 9Solutions and AiRISTA Flow have launched SaaS solutions for hand hygiene monitoring. Owing to the rise in patients with infectious diseases such as COVID-19, these solutions with cutting-edge digital technologies have assisted in complying with hygiene standards and thus propelling the growth of global hand hygiene monitoring system market.

Another such technology which has potential future applications in hand hygiene monitoring systems is Artificial Intelligence (AI). The AI technology not only has possible implications in enhancing the effectiveness of hand hygiene compliance systems but also to analyse the data obtained from these systems. Leading global universities, including Stanford University are researching on intelligent hand hygiene monitoring systems in partnership with healthcare providers. This research focuses on dispenser usage detection, physical space analytics and privacy safe assessment. Under this research, researchers are using information obtained from cameras to build computer algorithms to track hand hygiene activities. Meanwhile, Wobot Intelligence, an Indian provider of AI powered video analytics, has developed AI based hygiene tracking solution. The Handwash.ai solution from the company assists hospitals, commercial offices, hospitality providers and others to use their CCTV cameras along with a plug and play software to track hand-wash activity. Introduction of such solutions with a broader scope of end users and ease of use is anticipated to boost the growth of global hand hygiene monitoring system market exponentially over forecast years.

In terms of revenue, global hand hygiene monitoring system market was valued at US$ 3850.6 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 9701.9 Mn in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of hand hygiene monitoring system market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Hospitals held the maximum share in the global hand hygiene monitoring system market in 2018 owing to mandatory compliance of regulatory guidelines.

Hardware Devices accounted for largest share in the global hand hygiene monitoring system market in 2018 owing to rise in demand from hospitals and hospitality providers amongst others.

North America held the highest market share in global hand hygiene monitoring system market in 2018. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the expanding medical infrastructure.

Some of the players operating in the hand hygiene monitoring system market are CenTrak, Proventix, Ecolab, BioVigil Healthcare Systems, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Midmark Corporation, HandGiene Corp, Deb Group and GOJO Industries, Inc. amongst others.

Global Hand Hygiene Monitoring System Market:

By End User

Hospitals

Health Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Dialysis Centers

Hospitality

Veterinary

Others

By Type

Devices

Portable

Wall Mounted

Software Solution & Services

By Region

North America

S

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

