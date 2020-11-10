Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market was estimated to be US$ 23.6 Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% over the Forecast Period, Owing to rise in number of organization adoption VPN for employees working remotely, says Absolute Markets Insights

Global virtual private network (VPN) market is valued at US$ 23.6 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% to reach US$ 71.4 Bn by 2027. Since March 2020 rise in outbreak of global pandemic coronavirus or COVID-19 has led to a closure of all office building and employees are forced to work from home. For data security organizations have installed virtual private networks (VPN) that help employees to work from home and keeping the data secure. Virtual private networks (VPN) help is secure transmission of data and is essential for business.

Globally the number of virtual private network (VPN) users have increased in countries with heavy internet censorship. Rise in internet usage via desktops, laptops, mobile among others have increased the adoption of virtual private network (VPN) among consumers. Millennial consumers are early adopters of virtual private network (VPN) compared to older generation. Among millennial rise in consumption of entertainment programs, access of social networks, news services, and websites that are blocked in one’s own country are increasing the demand for virtual private network (VPN) market.

Virtual private network (VPN) are used from desktops, mobiles and tablets. Although a significant number of virtual private network (VPN) users are desktop users, with rise in penetration of smartphones, the number of mobile virtual private network (VPN) users are increasing at a fastest rate. The number of users of virtual private network (VPN) are increasing as virtual private network (VPN) allows access to restricted entertainment contents, access to restricted social networks, helps in keeping anonymity during browsing, hide web browsing from internet service providers (ISPs) among others. In countries where there are various restrictions on civil liberty, the number of virtual private networks (VPN) are increasing day by day. Thus countries such as Saudi Arabia, China has a high penetration of virtual private network (VPN) users thus increasing the global virtual private network (VPN) market size.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of Virtual Private Network (VPN) market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Key Findings of the Report:

Asia Pacific virtual private network (VPN) market is the largest market in the global market. It is also the fastest growing VPN market in the world. Rise in penetration of computer technologies is increasing the demand for virtual private network (VPN) among Asia Pacific countries.

Virtual private networks (VPN) are used from desktop, mobile and tablets. The number of mobile virtual private networks (VPN) are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Some of the players operating in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) market are AirVPN, Array Networks, Cisco Systems, Inc., ExpressVPN, Golden Frog, GmbH, IPVanish VPN, Microsoft Corporation, NordVPN.com, NortonLifeLock Inc, Proton Technologies AG, Surfshark, TorGuard.net., TunnelBear LLC., VAST Software s.r.o. among others.

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market:

By Connectivity Types

Remote Access

Site-To-Site

By Deployment

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Application

Personal

Corporate/ Business

By End-use Industry

Banking Financial Service and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway

Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

