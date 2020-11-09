Molded Fiber Pulp Fitment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020-2030

Molded fiber pulp is an essential packaging material which is made of different easily recyclable, biodegradable and compostable natural resources. It is made by the process of combining water and recycled paper, recycled newspaper or a combination of both. Fitment is a form which fits at the top and bottom of the product to protect the edges of the relevant content. Rising concern about the eco-friendly nature is leading to the growth of medical fiber pulp fitment market. The sustainable packaging is expanding its growth in various sectors such as food & beverage industry.

Molded Fiber Pulp Fitment Market: Dynamics

Molded pulp fitment is used by different businesses for different product protection. The most common being in-box product protection is coming to the occurrence by moulded pulp fitments. The fitments are fit at the top and bottom line of the product while the outer box wraps up every product conveniently in its place. The fitment helps in protecting the product from damage by covering the edges of it. For the transportation process, this molded fiber pulp fitment is an absolute protector for the products specially made of glass. The growing demand for wine and other drinks and required cutleries are boosting up the growth of the market. Transportation of doors, windows and other frames is also playing a major role in the market. This molded fiber pulp fitment provides the best solution to the corners of the doors, windows and frames. The growing number of promoting business, construction of a high number of hotels, cafes, societies, airports, schools, colleges all over the world is helping in boosting the molded fiber pulp fitment market. As eco-friendly packaging, the industrial packaging solutions can be discarded in commercial or household recycling or for composting. This process of the cushion fitment packaging gives manufacturers, retailers and consumers an easy route for disposal and reassurance their packaging will not languish in the landfill. The molded pulp fitment also helps in paint tin transit. Protection to different automotive parts during the transportation is also a major player of this market. The list of the key drivers of the molded fiber pulp fitment market includes supply chain process to different supermarkets, strategic packaging partnership to benefit consumers. The form of the packaging reduces the amount of product wastage along with providing satisfaction to the consumers.

But there are some factors which hinder the growth of the molded fiber pulp fitment market. The pulp cannot get recycled for indefinite type as the pulp loses its quality due to the fiction created by rubbing with the outer box of the product and virgin pulp is needed to be added. The process takes requires considerable processing and additives to produce a good quality paper.

Molded Fiber Pulp Fitment Market: Segmentation

Globally the molded fiber pulp fitment market is segmented by material type end uses type.

By Pulp Type, the molded fiber pulp fitment market is segmented as follows;

Thick Wall

Transfer Molded

Thermoformed Fiber

Processed Pulp

BY end-uses type the molded fiber fitment marker is segmented as follows;

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Agriculture

Automotive

Electronics

Consumer

Industrial Goods

Food

Molded Fiber Pulp Fitment Market: Regional overview

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the molded fiber pulp fitment market, in terms of value. Due to the presence of an increasing number of molded fiber pulp fitment manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, Australia, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, these countries are the largest exporters of packaging materials globally. Due to the availability of domestically produced raw materials manufacturers prefer establishing a higher number of manufacturing units for the production of molded fiber pulp fitment. The cheap labor cost is the key driver of this market’s growth in the Asia-pacific region.

Molded Fiber Pulp Fitment Market: Key manufacturers

Brødrene Hartmann A/S (Denmark)

UFP Technologies (US)

Thermoformed engineered Quality (TEQ) LLC (US)

Genpak LLC (US)

Eco-Products (US)

