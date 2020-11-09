Continuous Thread Caps Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2030

Continuous thread caps prevent bottles from outside damaged. Threaded caps are more popular in the bottle caps market, because of its basic property to protect bottles from opening. Continuously threaded caps justify the originality of packaging which avoids risks of duplicate packaging. The duplication or fraud products can be avoided by the use of continuously threaded caps. Food & beverages industry and the pharmaceutical industry have a large market share of continuous threaded caps market, due to the need for protection of products. Continuous thread caps market give big advantage from counterfeiting and child-resistant packaging to the alcohol industry. Due to the convenience of leakage-free container packaging, continuous thread caps are preferred by chemical, fertilizer, automotive and transport sectors.

Important features of continuous thread caps include versatility, durability, and flexibility at afforded price and coupled with plastic. Issues related to the quality and safety in the food and beverage industry act as a catalyst for the continuous thread caps market. But strict policies against the use of plastic materials can be a possible restraint for continuous thread caps market growth. However, advancements in technologies may boost continuous thread caps market demand in the coming future.

Continuous Thread Caps Market: Market Dynamics

Apart from the pharmaceutical industry, there are few more other industries such as the food & beverages, personal care and cosmetics industry, which generate major demand for continuous thread caps, in the forecast period. There are several regulations made for the packaging of drugs and food in the continuous thread packaging market. Rise in disposable income levels of consumers in developing economies can bolster market demand. Today’s youth has become more concern about their health and hence they avoid the usage of plastic wherever possible. This can be a good opportunity for the manufacturers of the continuous thread caps market to introduce different product materials to the consumers.

Most of the continuous thread caps are made from a plastic material. However, strict policies exist to the use of plastic materials can be a possible to become the obstacle for continuous thread caps market growth. Since the COVID-19 outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to nearly about 100 countries all over the world. This pandemic has already started to show major impacts on continuous thread caps markets. COVID-19 pandemic impacted badly on the food and beverages packaging industry and hence also impacted the growth of continuous thread caps market up to a certain extent all over the world.

Continuous Thread Caps Market: Segmentation

Continuous thread caps market segmented on the basis of closure type:

Screw-On

Push On

Others

Continuous thread caps market segmented on the basis of the diameter of caps:

Up to 15 mm

15 mm – 25 mm

25 mm – 35 mm

Above 35 mm

Continuous thread caps market segmented on the basis of material:

Plastic

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Low Density

High Density

Others (Metals)

Continuous thread caps market segmented on the basis of end-use industry:

Food & Beverages

Health Care

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home Care

Chemical & Fertilizer

Automotive

Other Industrial

Continuous Thread Caps Market: Regional Outlook

A major part of the consumers for continuous thread caps market belongs to the growth of the production of pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries. Due to the high capacity production and packaging of food and pharmaceuticals products in the North American countries, the USA and Canada have become a large market for continuous thread caps. The US is known for the innovative manufacturers and exporters of continuous thread caps. Asian countries such as India and China are known for the economic powerhouses, thus east and south Asia has become the second-largest market for the continuous thread caps. Due to the growth of medical, healthcare and cosmetics industries, the European countries are expected to give a rise in continuous thread caps market share in the future. The Middle East & Africa is predicted to show overall growth in the end-user industry and hence it has become an emerging market for continuous thread caps market in the forecast period.

Continuous Thread Caps Market: Key Players

ABA Packaging Corp.

Ace Paper Tube Corp

Berlin Packaging

Berry Plastics Corp.

American Star Cork Co. Inc.

Airlite Plastics Corp.

All American Containers Inc.

Cincinnati Container Co.

Crown Packaging International Inc.

Cobra Plastics Inc.

Continental Glass & Plastic Inc.

Glass Vials Inc.

