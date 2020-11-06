Video Live Streaming Solutions Market 2020 : Comprehensive Analysis Of The Current Trends And Inclinations, Along With The Future Insights

Video live streaming is a type of solution in which the user can select and view live video content. Video live provides the user access to a wide range of live digital content such as sports, concerts, events, and more. Video live streaming solutions offer reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness for media streaming on any screen across a vast range of industries and streaming types. Growing adoption of online multimedia content is one the major reasons for viewers moving toward multi-screen services. Consumers prefer video live streaming solutions due to high-speed network access and availability of connecting multiple devices, such as tablets and smartphones. Furthermore, live video service providers have an opportunity to enhance their video delivery platforms and to provide cross-screen services through the support of extended devices. With advancements in broadband services, data access for streaming live videos have increased greatly, enabling viewers to experience improved video quality without any lag in real time. This helps video service providers to deliver streaming services through mobile phone networks and terrestrial television stations. Introduction of several streaming media devices such as Google Chromecast (Google Inc.), Apple TV (Apple TV), Slingbox (Sling Media), NVidia Shield (NVIDIA Corporation), and Fire TV (Amazon Inc.), has transformed the viewing experience across mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops to a great extent. Increasing use of mobile TV services is also anticipated to have a significant impact on video live streaming solutions. Moreover, growing number of viewers is also creating opportunity for the live video streaming solutions market. Nowadays, increase in live video streaming options where viewers can stream live content from an online source is generating wide ranging opportunities for consumers who have better control over when they watch, what they watch, and how they watch their favorite content.

The global video live streaming solutions market has been segmented in terms of component, software solutions, industry, and region. In terms of component, the market has been segmented into software and services. The software market is further divided into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is classified into public, private, and hybrid. The services segment is also divided into professional and managed services. Based on software solutions, the market has been segmented into editing and transcoding, delivery and distribution, analytics, video security, publishing, captioning, and archiving. On the basis of industry, the market is divided into education; government; media and entertainment; gaming; retail; banking, financial services and insurance; healthcare; and others. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North America region is dominant in the adoption of video live streaming solutions. This is due to the increasing availability of live content and their adoption across the region. It has a high penetration rate for video live streaming solutions due to its large subscriber base connected through multiple platforms. The market is in the emerging stage in the regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Video live streaming solution providers have been expanding their presence in South America by collaborating with local content producers and live video service providers. Furthermore, with increasing access to live video services through smartphones and tablets, service providers are focusing on developing efficient mobile applications to deliver digital content. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth primarily due to the rising penetration of smartphones and the development of high-speed network systems across the region.

This report on the global video live streaming solutions market offers revenue share analysis of several vital participants. Some of the key players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, DigiVive Services Pvt. Ltd., Haivision, Inc., Qumu Corporation, Contus Support Interactive Pvt. Ltd., Sonic Foundry Inc., Telestream, LLC, Wowza Media Systems, LLC, Livestream LLC, and Ooyala, Inc.

