Sodium Cyclamate Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2020 – 2030

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Market Outlook

Sodium Cyclamate is an artificial sweetener which is sweeter than sucrose also known as table sugar. Cyclamate is the sodium or calcium salt of cyclohexanesulfamic acid which is processed by the sulfonation of cyclohexylamine. Sodium Cyclamate is less expensive than most sweeteners, including sucralose, and is stable under heating. Sodium cyclamate has several key advantages like excellent stability, tooth-friendly, Synergistic with other sweeteners and it is Complementary with fruit flavors. Sodium Cyclamate’s approval as a sweetener has been controversial in several countries around the world. Initially, Sodium Cyclamate was banned in the United Kingdom but was approved with limited use level after being re-evaluated by the European Union in 1996.

Cost effective sodium cyclamate is emerging a beneficial sweetener to the market

There are various types of sweetener used in the production of a wide range of products. However, most of these sweeteners are being charged higher making it difficult for a food manufacturer to incur the cost. As a result, the manufacturer lookout for economical sweetener. Sodium Cyclamate is considered to be low-cost sweetener which the manufacturers look out for. Moreover, it is being used extensively in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors. As a result, its wide range of application helps drive the demand for sodium cyclamate in the global market. Furthermore, in emerging countries, the per capita expenditure is increasing which has increased the sales of processed food and away from home food consumption has been increasing. This is further increasing the use of sodium cyclamate in developing countries as it has a cost-effective solution for sugar and also provides a similar taste. However, the growing consumption of natural sweetener in developed countries is hampering the growth of sodium cyclamate market.

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Segmentation:

On the basis of form, the global sodium cyclamate market has been segmented as

Liquid

Powder

Granular

On the basis of end-use, the global sodium cyclamate market has been segmented as

Food & Beverages Industry Seasonings And Sauces Baked Goods Confectionery Canned Products Soft Drinks

Pharmaceutical Industry

Foodservice Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Others

On the basis of region the global sodium cyclamate market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Sodium Cyclamate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are Fisher Scientific UK Ltd, Tongaat Hulett Sugar South Africa Ltd, PT. BATANG ALUM INDUSTRIE, Sigma-Aldrich, Inc, Fagron UK Limited, Fuerst Day Lawson, MCM Klosterfrau Vertriebsgesellschaft and others

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Sodium Cyclamate Market-

As the food and beverage industry is witnessing the significant growth across the world, several food manufacturers also considering the use of cost-effective ingredients solutions to gain a high amount of profits. This is expected to become a beneficial opportunity for the sodium cyclamate market during the forecast period. Additionally, the growing demand for low-calorie sweetener is also creating a favorable market scenario to the market participants of the sodium cyclamate market.

Global Sodium Cyclamate Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global sodium cyclamate market by showing the prominent market value share, attributable to the large industrial sector for producing the sodium cyclamate in the region. Whereas Europe, is followed by North America is also witnessing the considerable market value share in the global sodium cyclamate market and the major growth factor is higher consumption rate of low-calorie sweetener in the region. However, South and East Asia are showing a substantial growth in the global sodium cyclamate market owing to rising per capita expenditure on processed food products in these regions.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Sodium Cyclamate Market

The global pandemic of COVID-19 is displaying the rigorous time for the world economy and food and beverage industry is also affected due to this. The closing of the manufacturing sector has made an unwanted impact on the several synthetic products which also includes sodium cyclamate. The food processing industry is expected to see the slower growth for some time which is somewhere also affecting the supply and demand of sodium cyclamate market. Furthermore, disruption in trade activities have also reduced the reach of sodium cyclamate to the proper destination and created the unfilled gap to fill in the near future. Hence, the coronavirus pandemic has made the moderate impact on sodium cyclamate market.