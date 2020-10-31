Increasing R&D Efforts and Innovation to Propel the Expansion of Gluconolactone Market

Gluconolactone Market: Market Outlook

Gluconolactone also known as Glucono delta-lactone is a naturally occurring food additive with moisturizing and antioxidant activity. It is primarily used as an acidifier, sequestrant or a pickling, curing and leavening agent. Gluconolactone is an ingredient in many foods and functioning as a substitute for enzymes in tofu manufacturing and cheese processing or even as a leavening acid the bakery and bakery products. It is also used as a coagulant in tofu processing and cosmetic products.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22048

Gluconolactone can be naturally derived from corn fermentation basically composed of multiple water-attracting hydroxyl groups, which hydrate the skin. As a nature it can also be prepared by microbial (yeast or bacteria) fermentation of a carbohydrate source. Any additional processing or chemical reactions are not used in producing gluconolactone. Corn has always been the major commercial source for the production. Gluconolactone are used in Food, Beverage, Cosmetics, health & personal care products, pharmaceuticals, poultry/Animal feed/Agriculture. It is also a multifunctional food additive used as a acidifier, coagulant, expander, preservative, seasoning, color preservative. Some other applications include in process bean products, juice beverages, meat products, fishes and shrimps, yeast powder and soy/tofu. Gluconolactone is also widely used as acidulate in meat products, especially in dry sausages.

Growing use of Gluconolactone in cosmetic industry is among the driving factor for the Gluconolactone market

Cosmetic market is growing rapidly across the world as the developing countries are especially witnessing the higher growth. Skin care segment is emerging as a major driving factor for this growth as consumers are becoming more influence towards the use of skin care products, anti-aging products, and others. With the rise of natural cosmetics, gluconolactone like ingredients are emerging as a beneficial ingredients for the natural cosmetics products. As gluconolactone is a naturally occurring ingredient, approved by the FDA for use in number of applications. This ingredient has a wide scope in the cosmetics market and can be found in number if serums and creams which functions to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Growth of this market is evident from the fact that gluconolatone is marketed for use in feta cheese. More research is being done on gluconolactone’s effects on signs of photo aging in the near future.

Gluconolactone Market Segmentation:

On the basis of end-use, the global gluconolactone market has been segmented as

Food industry

Foodservice Industry

Cosmetic & Personal Care Industry

Retail

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

Others

On the basis of region, the global gluconolactone market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Gluconolactone market: Key Player

The major players in Gluconolactone market includes Jungbunzlauer International, Sigma Aldrich,Roquette, Fuso Chemical Company, Fuyang Biotechnology, Yuanming Group, Baisheng Biotechnology, Xinhong Pharmaceutical, Xingzhou Medicine Foods and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Gluconolactone Market-

As the demand for flavor enhancer is growing in food & beverage industry, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global gluconolactone market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing utilization of gluconolactone in cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry is also favoring the market growth in foreseeable future. This is further formulating the preferable market opportunity for the manufacturer of gluconolactone market.

Buy Now With Covid-19 Analysis and Updated [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/22048

Gluconolactone Market: Regional Outlook

North America is dominating the gluconolactone market with highest market value share, owing to the wide applicability of gluconolactone in the region. Whereas, Europe, followed by the North America is also witnessing the considerable market value share in global gluconolactone market, the major contributing factor is growing gluconolactone use in cosmetics industry. However, the South and East Asia is projected the higher growth opportunity, owing to the increasing per capita expenditure on food and cosmetics products.

COVID-19 Impact on Gluconolactone Market

Gluconolactone market is expected to hit by the global pandemic of COVID-19, which has decrease the growth of the global economy. The manufacturing and food processing has been stopped which has impacted the production of gluconolactone. Moreover, the major source of gluconolactone is corn, which production and supply is also disturbed due to corona virus infected disease. Thus, COVID-19 disease outbreak is projected to make a moderate to high impact on global gluconolactone market in near future.