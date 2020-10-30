Digital Advertising Platforms Market 2020 Growth Forecast by Manufacturers – ONE by AOL, Choozle, Rubicon Project, Adobe, Oath Inc.(BrightRoll), LinkedIn, Twitter, Kenshoo, Google (Alphabet), Yahoo!, InMobi Technologies, Rocket Fuel, OpenX, Facebook, MediaMath, Sovrn Holdings, Sizmek, AdRoll

“
The analysts forecast the global Digital Advertising Platforms market to exhibit a CAGR of [value] during the period 2020-2026. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Digital Advertising Platforms for 2020-2026. To calculate the market size, the report considers the Digital Advertising Platforms sales volume and revenue. Industry analysis report on Global Digital Advertising Platforms Market 2020 by implementing an exquisite analysis procedure to assemble key knowledge of this market. The study on the Digital Advertising Platforms market provides complete report on changing market trends for this industry. It Digital Advertising Platforms offers market size and share of each separate segment in the industry. Many companies are involved in Digital Advertising Platforms market. Top players are completely profiled in this report.
Report deals with present fundamental actualities of Digital Advertising Platforms market which plays a vital role in boosting this market. In the conclusion of the study, a thorough assessment on the spirited backdrop of Digital Advertising Platforms market is added. Prominent players along with their marketing strategy, key developments and Digital Advertising Platforms business overview are mentioned in this report. The study also investigates the Digital Advertising Platforms industry in terms of volume and revenue.
The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global Digital Advertising Platforms market are:
ONE by AOL
Choozle
Rubicon Project
Adobe
Oath Inc.(BrightRoll)
LinkedIn
Twitter
Kenshoo
Google (Alphabet)
Yahoo!
InMobi Technologies
Rocket Fuel
OpenX
Facebook
MediaMath
Sovrn Holdings
Sizmek
AdRoll
The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Digital Advertising Platforms market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, and applications.
Based on type, the Digital Advertising Platforms market is categorized into-
Search Advertising Software
Display Advertising Software
Mobile Advertising Software
Social Advertising Software
Video Advertising Software
Cross-Channel Advertising Software
Based on application, the Digital Advertising Platforms market is segmented into:
Industrial
Commercial
Education
Others
Geographically, the global Digital Advertising Platforms industry is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the Digital Advertising Platforms market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2026.
– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)
– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)
– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)
Objective of the Digital Advertising Platforms study:
– To analyze and forecast the market size of worldwide Digital Advertising Platforms market.
– To classify and forecast Digital Advertising Platforms market based on product type, application and region.
– To identify drivers and challenges for worldwide Digital Advertising Platforms industry.
– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Digital Advertising Platforms market.
– To conduct pricing analysis for Digital Advertising Platforms market.
– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in world Digital Advertising Platforms industry.
The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:
– Manufacturers of Digital Advertising Platforms
– Raw material suppliers
– Market research and consulting firms
– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
– Organizations, forums and alliances related to Digital Advertising Platforms
The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary market research included interviews with Digital Advertising Platforms suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.
