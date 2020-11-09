Things Best Kitchen Faucets Must Have – (Buying Guide)

The faucet for the kitchen sink is one of the most used appliances in your home. It is used, on average, a hundred times a day. It is essential for cooking, rinsing or washing dishes and, the larger the family, the more it is put to the test throughout the day and the years!

Also, it is an important element of your interior design because you have the possibility to buy several types of designer kitchen faucets at more or less expensive prices.

The classic, modern or retro models are all just as pretty as each other, and the specialist stores offer more varied ranges ever to satisfy an increasingly knowledgeable audience.

This comparison helps you find the most durable kitchen faucet at the best price according to your needs and your tastes in this buying guide comparing the 5 best taps of the moment!

Which faucet to choose for the kitchen sink?

The inexpensive Grohe kitchen mixer tap is an excellent quality product. Also, it is convenient and stylish. We also appreciate its strength. The design of the faucet allows water to flow down the middle of the sink.

The Aurum model is a very designer and inexpensive German kitchen faucet in a square shape. It will suit modern kitchens with a spacious sink. The Homebody kitchen faucet is a highly coveted model with a sober and refined design. It is a less expensive model designed in stainless steel.

The Tapes model is a faucet with high spout and flexible lever very practical and multifunctional. The Hansgrohe kitchen faucet is a product with a 150-degree swivel spout for freedom of movement. Two jets are available for a use adapted to the types of washings carried out day after day. It is a model which installs quickly and of very high quality.

What is a kitchen faucet made of?

The cheap kitchen faucet is the plumbing fixture that performs the turning on or off of the water in your sink. Apart from the classic joints and fasteners, most kitchen faucets are made up of three parts:

a spout: it carries the water to the aerator, and it is often the most visible part of the Grohe or Blanco tap. Its design and functionality depend on the type of faucet. Also, its height and length will be important elements because they will allow you to choose the one you need.

If you have a rather small and shallow sink, you will have to buy a model with a high and short spout, on the other hand, if the sink is vast, you will have to choose a much longer spout.

A masseur: located at the end of the spout, its role is to mix the water with the air to create the water jet at the outlet of the tap.

– one or more handle (s): interactive element of the tap, it is this which allows you to turn on or turn off the water.

Quick tip: Most plumbing installations are equipped with an average water pressure of 3 bars. A minimum pressure of 1 bar is required.

When the measurements have been taken on your sink, and the water pressure check of your plumbing installation has been done, you are all set to choose the white or black or coloured kitchen faucet of your choice and which will, of course, be the most suitable for your kitchen.

There are two main types of faucets, currently and several additional features that you can choose according to your needs and desires.

The different types of kitchen faucets

What is a mixer?

The mixer is the less expensive classic faucet that most kitchens were equipped with. It has two handles that control hot and cold water.

The two glasses of water will then mix. Hence the name “mixer” and will flow through the spout to the mousse which will eject them as a jet.

The advantage of the low-cost mixer tap is that it has direct and instant control over the type of water desired (for example for the dishes, it can run only hot water; alternatively, run only cold water for rinsing).

Kitchen mixer taps are also more robust; they wear out less quickly than conventional models. It is true that in general, the classic mixer tap is ideal for traditional kitchens, and with a retro look, it can be installed in open and modern spaces.

What is a mixer?

The second type of faucet is the mixer. The latter is the model of modern faucet par excellence that we find more and more in today’s kitchens. Its technology is different from the previous model because it is provided with a single handle in a vertical position which determines the flow. In contrast, the horizontal position controls the temperature.

While the mixer requires groping each handle at the same time to achieve the desired temperature, the inexpensive mixer requires no effort and helps save a lot of water in the long run.

Also, the initial temperature of the water will depend on the position in which you left the handle during your last use. It will therefore be necessary for the water to be in a way “mixed” at the optimum temperature.

Spout Height and length

Whether you prefer the mixer or the mixer at the best price, the contemporary or the colourful retro, it will be essential for you to choose a wall-mounted or normal faucet adapted to the architecture of your kitchen and the size of your sink.

If your sink is shallow, you will need a faucet with a high spout, which will allow you to break large containers effortlessly.

If, on the contrary, your sink is bottomless, or you have a hand shower, you may prefer a more discreet, lower and shorter faucet. Note that at present, the trend is more for deep and wide sinks.

Hand shower

An increasingly fashionable element inspired by industrial kitchens, the pull-out spray simplifies dishes and other cleaning operations, even in the case of a shallow sink.

You need to extract the hand shower from its base and handle it like a showerhead.

You need to extract the hand shower from its base and handle it like a showerhead.

In the included position, the hand shower merges with the spout and allows a classic spray.

Swivel and tilting spout

One of the important elements of the kitchen taps is the possibility of orienting the eco or classic taps according to your needs. The need to be able to orient the spouts of the luminous LED taps is even more true in the case of double sinks or large sinks.

Many sink faucets have swivel spouts, with varying degrees of angle depending on the make and model (often 140 or 150 degrees, sometimes even 360 degrees!).

Materials and finishes

There are several materials used for the manufacture and finishing of kitchen faucets at the best price. The choice depends on your tastes and the interior design you have chosen for your kitchen:

– If you opt for a more contemporary design, we advise you to choose finishes in shiny or satin chrome or stainless steel. Shiny chrome adds light to your room and pairs well with composite sinks and fitted kitchens

Stainless steel gives a professional look to your space, and is resistant to bacteria. In addition, chrome and stainless steel are very easy to clean, even though they tend to retain water drops.

Other materials can emphasize the modern aspect of your kitchen, as is the case with nickel or brushed steel.

– If you are looking for a vintage or retro kitchen faucet, we advise you to go for finishes in brass, bronze or even aged copper.

An alloy of zinc and copper, brass is known for its golden colour and will give an old and traditional look to your kitchen.

However, it will need to be taken care of because it is relatively messy and oxidizes easily.

No more basic classic mixer tap in the kitchen! Today there are multi-function kitchen faucets that display different designs to suit any use and modern style of today's kitchens. It is easy to get lost in the face of the multitude of offers in stores and on the internet.

In our comparison, we compared several different brands, and the German ones are there because of their high quality of manufacture, robustness and design. The number one place was given to the Grohe Bauloop model for its flawless cylindrical design and a formidable efficiency. We leave it to you to judge which will be the best in your eyes.