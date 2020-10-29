IPTV Market 2020 Witnessing Rapid Growth Worldwide By Major Key Players China Telecom Corporation Limited, AT&T Inc., Orange S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG

IPTV or Internet Protocol television refers to a service, which offers various genres of video content and television programming utilizing TCP/IP protocol suite. This system can substitute satellite signals or traditional cable. On-demand video content or live TV programs are delivered through IPTV service, which is distributed by a service provider. Availability of such wide variety of content is likely to encourage growth of the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market in the years to come.

Favorable initiatives by the government encouraging adoption of digital television are also expected to propel growth of the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market over the tenure of assessment. Phenomenal penetration of internet across the globe is estimated to accelerate the adoption of IPTV in the years to come. Improved infrastructure of wired broadband in the urban areas is further estimated to drive the demand for the product in the years to come.

In the global internet protocol television (IPTV) market, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as one of the key regions registering rapid growth of the market. Huge investment made in developing the infrastructure for fiber optics in several countries like Indonesia, China, Malaysia, and India is likely to drive the demand in Asia Pacific.

IPTV stands for Internet Protocol television and any user with an IP device such as a tablet, laptop and smart phone can avail IPTV service anytime and anywhere as long as the user has access to high speed broadband internet. With increasing demand for high definition video entertainments and Video on Demand (VoD) by customers, the content network providers have witnessed necessity of advanced network development. The IPTV has thus been intensely developed by the multi-media, telecommunication, and network research players.

With the availability of broadband infrastructure and new video compression technology, IPTV provides a technological opportunity to broadcast live TV signals to any smart device and a television set through private broadband networks. Additionally, it provides a platform for telecommunication companies (telcos) looking for potential opportunity to foster its revenue beyond voice and data services.

The global IPTV market is fragmented and the revenue generated in the IPTV market is shared by the leading players across the IPTV supply chain. It includes IPTV operators, software solution providers, middleware providers, content delivery network providers, and set-top-box vendors. Some leading IPTV service providers include China Telecom Corporation Limited, AT&T Inc., Orange S.A., Deutsche Telekom AG, NTT Communication, Verizon Communications, Iliad S.A., Etisalat Group, and Century Link. IPTV is anticipated to grow at a fast pace in the coming years.

