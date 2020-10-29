Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market 2020 : Increasing Adoption of ANPR in Parking Management and Tolling Applications

Drones and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) systems have been extensively used during major COVID-19 (coronavirus) lockdown periods in Europe. After the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that COVID-19 situation is serious in Europe, companies in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are capitalizing on the demand for these surveillance systems. ANPR systems have played a crucial role to recognize suspects that have been violating lockdown norms. However, these surveillance systems and contact tracing apps have been facing the heat regarding human rights concerns over privacy of citizens.

ANPR systems are improving security and law enforcement measures in modern cities. Companies in the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are increasing their production capabilities, as these systems are being extensively used in urban cities to identify criminals and terrorists. On the other hand, over-speeding on highways is another threat to public safety, which is being addressed by traffic control authorities. Modern ANPR systems are eliminating the need to manually record number plates of individuals.

The trend of e-challan is becoming popular in Indian cities. Manufacturers in the India automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market are increasing the availability of surveillance products at toll gates so that toll authorities can send a bill to the car associate for non-compliance of rules. Companies are innovating in products that offer both still and video footage of car associates.

The automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market is expected to expand at a favorable CAGR of ~9% during the forecast period. However, common shortcomings of ANPR systems such as failing to detect vehicles travelling over 30mph are likely to inhibit market growth. Hence, manufacturers are increasing their R&D capabilities to develop systems with advanced recognition software. For instance, Vaxtor Recognition Technologies Ltd. is increasing its marketing capabilities to publicize its product RoadPixel, which addresses common drawbacks of conventional ANPR systems.

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) market. Key players profiled in the report include ARH Inc., Beltech BV, Bosch Security System, COBAN Technologies, Inc., Digital Recognition Systems Ltd., Euro Car Parks Limited, and others.

