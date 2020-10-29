Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2029

Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market: Market Outlook

Plant based omega ingredients is widely used as an ingredient as well as a prominent source of omega fatty acids. Plant based omega ingredients are loaded with nutrients and offers numerous health benefits. Nutritional composition of plant based omega ingredients includes the omega fatty acids, protein, carbs, dietary fiber, fat, vitamin, calcium, iron, and others. Plants based omega ingredient sources includes the flaxseed, chia seed, and others. Plant based omega ingredients is known for comprising the disease protective properties most importantly regarding cancer protection.

The associated health benefits of plant based omega ingredients are lowering the blood pressure, improving cholesterol, controlling the blood sugar and others. As there is less available plant source of omega fatty acids, the demand for plant based omega ingredients is rising to meet the demand of omega fatty acids. Omega fatty acid is among the most essential nutrients for human health. It associated with most significantly improving cardiovascular health. It may also reduce the risk of cancer and also includes the primary treatment for developmental disabilities. The presence of omega fatty acids is a vital factor for the growing demand for plant based omega ingredients.

Growing health consciousness among the consumers is one of the driving factor for the plant based omega ingredients market

Plant based omega ingredients market is driven by the increasingly health-conscious population across the world. The consumer has become more aware of the presence of proper nutrients in their diets. Omega fatty acids contain foods, protein-enrich diets are some of the prime food trends which consumers are following. Owing to comprising the rich nutrients and health benefits, the demand for plant based omega ingredients is rising among the consumers. Moreover, the thriving trend of veganism is also promoting the use of plant based omega ingredients. Vegan consumers are seeking various plant based sources to meet their nutritional requirements. Most of the omega fatty acids are found in fish and some plant sources including the flaxseed and chia seed. Therefore, veganism has increased the demand for plant based omega ingredients. Moreover, growing demand for natural, healthy, functional, and organic food products is offering lucrative opportunities to the plant based omega ingredients market. However, lack of awareness regarding the benefits of plant based omega ingredients is hampering the growth of the market.

Global Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market: Segmentation

On the basic of type, the global plant based omega ingredients market has been segmented as –

Flaxseed

Chia Seed

Others

On the basic of application, the global plant based omega ingredients market has been segmented as –

Food

Animal Feed

Others

Global Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of plant based omega ingredients market are TA Foods Ltd, AgMotion Speciality Grains, Simosis International, Heartland Flax, Healthy Food Ingredients LLC, Stokke Seeds, S.S Johnson Seeds, CanMAr Grain Products Ltd, Zeghers Seed Inc., Stober Farms LLC, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market-

As the demand for the omega fatty acids includes food products is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global plant based omega ingredients market during the forecast period. Since the demand for nutrition-rich and disease protective food ingredients is growing, the plant based omega ingredients could get the benefits during the forecast period. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global plant based omega ingredients market.

Global Plant Based Omega Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global plant based omega ingredients market by showing the highest value share due to the high production and consumption of flaxseed and chia seed in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is closely followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global plant based omega ingredients market as the region is one of the largest producer and exporter of flaxseed and chia seed. Whereas, Europe is also witnessing the prominent share and growth rate in plant based omega ingredients market owing to the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of plant based omega ingredients.