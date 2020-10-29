Dietary Supplements Ingredients Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2029

Dietary Supplements Ingredients: Market Outlook

A dietary supplement contains wide variety ingredient which boosts or support the diet with one or more nutrients that are required by the human body when taken in the form of pill, capsule, tablet, gel and the powder form. A supplement contains the nutrients either extracted from a natural food source or synthetically produced nutrients. The nutrients which can be considered as the dietary supplement ingredients are vitamins & minerals, amino acids, herbs or other botanicals, and enzymes. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration regulates all the ingredients that are used as dietary supplements.

Dietary supplements cannot diagnose, treat or cure the disease, these claims are made for the drugs, not for the dietary supplements. The changing lifestyle and increasing health concerns among the consumers, the demand for dietary supplements is surging in the global market. The sports nutrition is emerging sector across the globe and the use of dietary supplements in the sports nutrition is also increasing, owing to the functional properties that provide the extra nutrition to increase or maintain the physical strength of the sportsman.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/31190

Preventive Healthcare has been critical to the market growth

The population of senior citizens is rapidly increasing across the globe and that caused the shift in healthcare spending. Also, the volatility of the healthcare insurance market has increased self-directed care. The consumers are seeking preventive measures to avoid further spending on healthcare. The awareness among the consumers about preventive healthcare has increased which is benefiting the dietary supplements market.

The consumers are considering the dietary supplements healthy as they provide the health and wellness benefits. The dietary supplements are used by the consumers to cover the shortfall of nutrients in their diet. Thus the preventive healthcare is benefiting the dietary supplement market across the globe.

Global Dietary Supplements Ingredients Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Form, the global dietary supplements ingredients market has been segmented as,

Powder

Pill

Capsule

Tablet

Gel

On the basis of Ingredients, the global dietary supplements ingredients market has been segmented as,

Vitamins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Herbs or Other Botanicals

Enzymes

Others

On the basis of Application, the global dietary supplements ingredients market has been segmented as,

Sports Nutrition

Weight Management

Immune & Digestive Health

Bone & Joint Health

Beauty Supplements

Others

On the basis of End User, the global dietary supplements ingredients market has been segmented as,

Men

Women

Senior Citizens

Infants

Others

On the basis of Distribution Channel, the global dietary supplements ingredients market has been segmented as,

Business to Business

Business to Consumer Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Stores Pharmacies Online Retail



Global Dietary Supplements Ingredients Market: Market Participants

The market participants operating the global dietary supplements market identified across the value chain include Amway, Abbott, Arkopharma Labs, Bayer, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Himalaya Wellness, Glanbia, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Nestle, DSM, Yakult, BASF, Danone, American Health, Inc., among the others dietary supplements manufactures.

Buy Now With Complete [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/31190

Opportunities for the Market Participants in the Global Dietary Supplements Ingredients Market

The vitamins are widely used for the manufacturing of the dietary supplements owing to its increasing applications in sports nutrition and continuously surging demand from the working professionals. The increasing population of senior citizens is creating major opportunities for the dietary supplements manufacturers, as they cannot maintain their daily consumption of recommended nutrients due to insufficient diet, which resulting in surging the product demand for dietary supplements across the globe. Dietary supplements are also important for pregnant women. The increasing applications for pregnant women for providing the essential nutrients. Multivitamins, Vitamin D3, and magnesium are widely used as the supplementation for the pregnant woman.

The active lifestyle and increasing awareness among the consumers regarding protein intake are expected to boost the demand for dietary supplements in North America. The increasing number of global sports events is also forcing the sportsman to maintain and focus on their physical strengths. The awareness among the middle-aged consumers about maintaining the muscle mass and optimum nutrition levels are expected to boost the market demand for the dietary supplements in the established markets like the U.S.