Prosperity of Industrialization to Drive Isoflavones Market During 2019 – 2029

Isoflavones Market: Market Outlook

Isoflavones are the organic compound which is generally sourced from soybeans, chickpea, lentils, red clover, flaxseeds, and others. Isoflavones are a class of flavonoids and act as phytoestrogens in mammals. Isoflavones are present in both liquid and powder form and mostly used in pharmaceuticals and the Nutraceutical industry. Additionally, it is also utilized in the food and beverage industry as an ingredient as it contains the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties also make it a perfect ingredient in the cosmetics industry. Soy isoflavones are the most used isoflavones in different types of industries.

Isoflavones contain various health beneficial properties which include the protection against age-related diseases, osteoporosis, hormone-dependent cancer and loss of cognitive function, and others. The presence of potential health benefits makes the isoflavones a suitable ingredient to use in functional foods. Furthermore, isoflavones are also capable to prevent some type of cancer and improve the heart health. The health issues such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure can be cured by the use of isoflavones. Furthermore, isoflavones belong to flavonoids which are among the most useful phytochemicals.

Growing health conscious population is fueling the demand of isoflavones

Isoflavones market is driven by the growing health consciousness among the consumers. Isoflavones are mostly used as a dietary supplement which holds the rapid consumption rate from the past decade. Isoflavones are also utilized in the pharmaceutical industry owing to containing the disease’s protective properties. Additionally, the growing consumption of functional food is also driving the use of isoflavones in functional foods. The nutritional need of consumers is increasing as health problems such as protein deficiency, vitamin deficiency, and others are rising. The consumer is becoming more aware of the nutritional composition of food products along with the ingredient used in functional food. Hence, isoflavones are a beneficial ingredient for functional food. Moreover, the growing trend of chemical-free food is also promoting the use of isoflavones as it is a phytochemical by nature and sourced from natural food products such as soy, lentils, chickpea, and others. The growth of the Nutraceutical industry is also offering a lucrative opportunity to the isoflavones market. Furthermore, the rising cosmetics industry is also an essential growth factor for the isoflavones during the forecast period.

Global Isoflavones Market: Segmentation

On the basic of source, the global isoflavones market has been segmented as –

Soy

Red Clover

Pulses

Others

On the basic of application, the global isoflavones market has been segmented as –

Pharmaceutical Industry

Nutraceutical Industry

Food & Beverages Industry

Cosmetics Industry

On the basic of region, the global isoflavones market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Isoflavones Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of isoflavones market are Herbo Nutra, NutraScience Labs, Boli Naturals, Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd, Atlantic Essential Products, Health Advances, Avestia Pharma, Nutra Green Biotechnology, Xena Bio Herbals Pvt Ltd., Lactonova, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Isoflavones Market-

As the demand for the health benefits and disease protective ingredients is growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global Isoflavones market during the forecast period. Since the consumption of functional food and dietary supplement is offering numerous health benefits, consumers across the world are approaching the dietary supplement. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global Isoflavones market.

Global Isoflavones Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global isoflavones market by showing the highest value share due to the highly developed nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industry in the region. Whereas, Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global isoflavones market and the major reason is growth in consumption of dietary supplement the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global Isoflavones market owing to the rising pharmaceutical industry coupled with the growing consumption rate of various supplement products.