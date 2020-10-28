Bare Metal Cloud Service Market 2020 Global Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2025

The global bare metal cloud service market is bifurcated by components into hardware, software, and services. Services based component segment is expected to reach US$ 8,465.3 Mn by 2025. Bare metal cloud service is very useful for the highly intensive applications and many well-established players are launching novel services pertaining to the bare metal cloud. For instance, in January 2017, Oracle Corporation announced the availability of the load balancing service that enable user to create a highly available load balancer within the company’s virtual cloud network. With the help of a load balancing bare metal cloud service, user can allocate internet traffic to their compute instances across many regional obtainability domains when the application stresses on the high availability.

On the basis of enterprise type, the bare metal cloud service market is segmented into SMBs (Small & Medium Enterprise), and large enterprise. Large enterprise segment is expected to hold higher market share of 67.9.1% in 2025 and expected to reach US$ 17,459.9 Mn. The large enterprise segment is expected to witness higher market share, owing to the production of large data volume on a consistent basis. Furthermore, large enterprise also requires effective storage service and automated datacenter operation for the efficient operation. Additionally, bare metal cloud service is more popular for large enterprises, as they want to maintain, manage, and control their own IT cloud infrastructures and servers.

On the basis of end-use industry, the bare metal cloud service market is segmented into BFSI (Banking, Financial services and Insurance), retail, healthcare, manufacturing, IT & Telecom, media & entertainment, and others. Others end-use industry segment includes security & surveillance and oil & gas verticals. Healthcare segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 17.37% during the forecast period. Healthcare organizations are demanding large space for the data collection due to the advent of IoT and connected medical devices for big data analytics. Bare metal cloud service help healthcare industry to bind the data for superior decision-making and transformative growth. Additionally, bare metal cloud service can benefit healthcare organizations in accelerating the processing of data to analyze the patient’s results smoothly at the time of treatment.

North America is expected to hold higher market share for bare metal cloud service during the forecast period. It is expected to reach US$ 9,465.6 Mn by 2025. The growth is mainly due to the booming bare metal cloud service marketplace with the presence of well-established and emerging players across the region, especially across the U.S. and Canada. North America is a home to many well-established along with the emerging players from the bare metal cloud service domain including IBM Corporation, IBM Corporation, Packet, CenturyLink, Inc, and Internap Corporation among others. Furthermore, North America is witnessing increased IT investment and high adoption of cloud services across the region. Many companies across the U.S. are innovating technologically advanced new generation healthcare solutions with the help of IoT that demands larger storage space and dedicated server for the efficient healthcare operation. For instance, in November 2017, Glassbeam, Inc., the data analytical company announced “Clinical Engineering Analytics” blueprint, which allows hospitals to use machine data analytics for enhanced service. Bare metal cloud service helps healthcare organization to bind the data for superior decision-making and transformative growth.

IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Scaleway, Liquid Web, Inc., Joyent, Inc., RACKSPACE US, INC., Internap Corporation, CenturyLink, Inc., BIGSTEP, and Packet among others are some of the major players operating within the bare metal cloud service market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Various players are rapidly deploying bare metal cloud service to handle the I/O intensive workloads and improving the efficiency. Also, market players are establishing partnerships and entering in strategic M&A to enhance the bare metal cloud service offerings worldwide.

