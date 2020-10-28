Land Survey Equipment Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Land surveying is the technique of measuring three dimensional or terrestrial positions of points and distance between them. These points are on the surface of the earth and they are used to locate the position or boundary of roads, building, or the surface location on the map. Land survey equipment are used in government organizations, scientific organizations, property sales office, construction site and few other application. A land surveying professional is called as land surveyor. Surveyor uses variety of land survey equipment such as 3D laser scanners, controllers, digital level, total stations, and GNSS surveying systems to survey a project site or agriculture field.

Some of the key players operating in the global land survey equipment market with significant developments include Trimble Inc., Hexagon, Garmin Ltd., Topcon, Autodesk Inc., Meggitt PLC, Hi-Target, CHC-Navigation, Suzhou FOIF, Stonex among others.

One of the major driving factors for the growth of global land survey equipment market is increasing use of modern land survey equipment in construction industry. Over the years, a number of various land survey equipment have been invented for determining horizontal and vertical position, distance, and direction of a particular location. With technological advancement, a large number of land survey equipment have been replaced by modern land survey equipment.

Modern technology enabled land survey equipment are capable of measuring accurate and error free readings, recording thousands of measurements by using large amount of memory, and dozens of jobs simultaneously in minimum response time. These features offered by modern technology enabled land survey equipment helps to improve the efficiency and quality of work. Moreover, with introduction of global positioning system (GPS) in land survey equipment the method of surveying has improved. GPS system has made surveying faster as well as it has increased the accuracy of measuring distance correctly from far distance. GPS works with the help of satellite system to provide real time and exact data on the computer screen.

