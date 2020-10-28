Cancer Screening Market: Global Industry Analysis Outlook By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2020–2023

The United Kingdom (U.K.) stands next to the United States of America (U.S.A.) in coming up with latest technologies to combat the spread of cancer. The cancer screening market in the U.K. is expected to reach USD Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 8.5%.Cancer screening market in the U.K. is classified by end users, screening type, and applications. By end users, it is further classified into hospitals, laboratories and independent physicians and clinics. By screening type, it is classified into laboratory, genetic, biopsy, imaging and endoscopy testing. By application type, it is further classified into lung, breast, melanoma, kidney and colorectal type.

Key growth factors

Increasing prevalence of cancer, funded initiatives from the government side and the growing trend to follow a sedentary lifestyle are the key growth factors in this region.

Threats and key players

The complicated regulatory framework has the potential to halt the growth of the market. The exorbitant cost of the services and medicinal methodologies can cease he growth of the market.

The key players operating in the valve market are Abbott Healthcare, Agilent, Becton Dickinson, Biomedical Diagnostics, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad.

