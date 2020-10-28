Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market is projected to grow at an annualized rate of over 10%, till 2030

Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “Nuclear Medicine and Radiopharmaceuticals Manufacturing Market, 2020-2030” report to its list of offerings

Close to 130 industry and non-industry players, across the globe, claim to have the necessary expertise and supporting infrastructure to manufacture a wide variety of radioisotopes, for in-house use, or as a contract service

The market is fragmented, featuring the presence of companies in both developed and developing nations, which are capable of manufacturing radiopharmaceuticals for various applications at different scales of production

The growing interest in this field is reflected in the yearly growth in partnership activity; the majority of deals inked in the recent past include manufacturing and supply agreements for various types of radiopharmaceuticals

Stakeholders are actively expanding their capabilities in order to enhance their respective nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities and, thereby, maintain a competitive edge in this industry

Case Study: The decay product of Mo-99, Tc-99m, is used in majority of the radioactivity-based diagnostic applications in the US; reactors in the European region alone contribute to 60% of the global production capacity

In the long-term, the forecasted opportunity is anticipated to be higher for radioisotopes intended for diagnostic applications, mostly for use in the field of cardiology, with North America holding the dominant position

SPECT and beta-emitters are anticipated to generate the majority share of revenues across diagnostic and therapeutic applications, respectively, for both in-house use and radiopharmaceutical supply contracts

