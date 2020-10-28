Elastomeric Closures Market is projected to reach USD 9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at an annualized rate of 6.7%, claims Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis has done a detailed study on Elastomeric Closure Components Market For Vials, Cartridges and Syringes, 2019-2030, covering key aspects of the industry’s evolution and identifying potential future growth opportunities.

Key Market Insights

The elastomeric container closures market is fragmented, featuring the presence of a large number of established players; a relatively larger proportion of small-sized players are based in developing geographies

Currently, there are over 240 closures, fabricated using a variety of elastomeric materials, available for use in parenteral primary packaging containers; majority of these products are available in the ready-to-use format

Over time, companies have established preferences regarding fabrication materials for container-closure systems for different drug classes in order to ensure that their products are free from chemical impurities

A number of conferences related to pharmaceutical packaging have been organized in the recent past; in addition, stakeholders have also entered into strategic agreements to strengthen their product portfolios

In order to cope up with emerging trends in the pharmaceutical packaging market, it is important for container closure manufacturers to improve existing practices to cater to the changing needs of drug developers

The global demand for elastomeric closures is presently driven by rising adoption of parenteral containers; in future, pre-sterilized and coated closures are anticipated to drive the demand at a relatively faster pace

The overall market is poised to grow steadily; the opportunity is likely to be well-distributed across various types of containers, types of closures and regions

Table of Contents

PREFACE Scope of the Report

Research Methodology

Chapter Outlines EXECUTIVE SUMMARY INTRODUCTION Chapter Overview

Pharmaceutical Packaging Types of Pharmaceutical Packaging Innovation in Pharmaceutical Packaging Traditional Aseptic Pharmaceutical Filling Operations Limitations of Traditional Primary Packaging

Role of Containers-Closures Systems in Pharmaceutical Packaging

Types of Closures Used in Pharmaceutical Packaging Closures for Prefilled Syringes / Syringes Closures for Vials Closures for Cartridges

Key Considerations for Choosing Materials for Fabricating Closures

Elastomeric Packaging Materials Key Properties of Elastomeric Packaging Materials Popular Types of Elastomeric Packaging Materials Regulatory Guidelines for Elastomeric Closures Manufacturing Process for Elastomeric Closures Quality Assessment Tests for Elastomeric Closures Advantages and Limitations of Elastomeric Packaging Materials

Concluding Remarks MARKET LANDSCAPE Chapter Overview

Elastomeric Closures for Parenteral Containers: List of Products Analysis by Type of Closure Analysis by Type of Closure and Headquarters of Manufacturer Analysis by Type of Closure and Size of Player Analysis by Type of Container Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Analysis by Drug Class Analysis by Sterilization Status Analysis by Sterilization Technique Analysis by Type of Coating

Elastomeric Closures for Parenteral Containers: List of Manufacturers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Target Market Analysis by Scale of Production Leading Manufacturers: Analysis by Number of Products Manufacturer Landscape: Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

Elastomeric Closures for Parenteral Containers: Recent Initiatives of Players

Concluding Remarks COMPANY PROFILES Chapter Overview

Key Players Based in North America Aptar Pharma (a Part of AptarGroup) Company Overview Financial Information Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook DWK Life Sciences Company Overview Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook West Pharmaceutical Services Company Overview Financial Information Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook Key Players Based in Europe Datwyler Sealing Solutions (a Part of Datwyler Group) Company Overview Financial Information Product Portfolio



5.3.1.4 Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Lonstroff (a Part of Sumitomo Rubber Industries) Company Overview Financial Information Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Ompi (a Part of Stevanato Group) Company Overview Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Key Players Based in Asia-Pacific

5.4.1 Daikyo Seiko

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Hebei First Rubber Medical Technology (a Part of DESHENG Group) Company Overview Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook

Jiangsu Hualan New Pharmaceutical Material Company Overview Product Portfolio Recent Developments and Future Outlook



PACKAGING TRENDS ANALYSIS FOR RECENTLY APPROVED DRUGS Chapter Overview

List of Approved Drugs (2014-2018) Analysis by Year of Approval Analysis by Type of Molecule Analysis by Type of Biologic Analysis by Holding Temperature Range Analysis by Type of Container Analysis by Type of Container and Year of Approval Analysis by Type of Container and Type of Molecule Analysis by Type of Container and Dosage Form Analysis by Type of Container and Route of Administration Analysis by Type of Container and Holding Temperature Range Popular Type of Material Used for Containers Analysis by Type of Closure Analysis by Type of Closure and Year of Approval Analysis by Type of Closure and Type of Molecule Analysis by Type of Closure and Dosage Form Analysis by Type of Closure and Route of Administration Analysis by Type of Closure and Holding Temperature Range Popular Type of Material Used for Closures Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures and Dosage Form Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures and Route of Administration Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures and Holding Temperature Range Analysis by Type of Elastomeric Material Used for Closures Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Drugs Packaged Using Elastomeric Closures Concluding Remarks



RECENT DEVELOPMENTS Chapter Overview

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Partnership Activity Partnership Models List of Partnerships and Collaborations Analysis by Year of Partnership Analysis by Type of Partnership Analysis by Focus Area Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships Elastomeric Container Closures in Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Recent Expansions Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry: Recent Conferences List of Recent Conferences Analysis by Year of Occurrence Analysis by Geography Elastomeric Container Closures: List of Recent Conferences Analysis by Focus Area / Agenda Geographical Mapping of Conferences Concluding Remarks



For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/elastomeric-closures-market-focus-on-parenteral-containers-2019-2030/255.html

