Digital Therapeutics Market is projected to be worth over USD 8.8 billion by 2030, predicts Roots Analysis

Recent advances in information technology and biomedical science have enabled the development of a number of versatile digital solutions that are capable of either mimicking or augmenting, the fundamental qualities of pharmacological interventions

Roots Analysis is pleased to announce the publication of its recent study titled, “Digital Health Market: Focus on Digital Therapeutics (2nd Edition), 2020-2030 (Based on Type of Solution (Software Solution, Gaming Solution and Combination Solution), Type of Therapy (Curative and Preventive), and Purpose of Solution (Medication Replacement and Medication Augmentation”

The report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, offering an informed opinion on the likely adoption of these solutions over the next decade. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions.

A detailed product competitiveness analysis of key industry players for the most popular therapeutic areas taking into consideration the strength of product portfolio and key product specific parameters.

Elaborate profiles of key industry players that offer a several digital therapeutic solutions (shortlisted on the basis of the product portfolio).

An insightful competitiveness analysis featuring a four-dimensional bubble chart, highlighting the key players in this domain.

A detailed analysis of more than 220 completed, ongoing and planned clinical studies of various digital therapeutic solutions, based on the several relevant parameters.

An analysis of the investments made in the period between 2009 and 2020 at various stages of development in companies that are engaged in this field.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2008 and 2020.

A detailed analysis of the various business models and go-to-market strategies adopted by companies involved in this space.

A Bowman’s Strategy Clock framework in order to analyze the competitive position of various companies in the marketplace, taking into consideration the prices and features of their products.

An insightful discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the overall digital therapeutic solutions market, and the key initiatives undertaken by big pharma players.

A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, under a SWOT framework, which are likely to impact the industry’s evolution.

An informative analysis of contemporary Google Trends in the time period between 2015 and 2020 (till July) and insights from the recent news articles related digital therapeutic solutions.

A detailed market forecast, featuring analysis of the current and projected future opportunity across key market segments (listed below)

Type of Solution

Standalone Software Application

Software Application + Device + Personal Coach

Software Application + Device + AI Support

Software Application + Device

Software Application + AI Support

Software Application + Personal Coach

Other Types of Solutions

Purpose of Solution

Medication Replacement

Medication Augmentation

Type of Therapy

Curative

Preventive

Business Model

Business to Consumer (Patients and Caregivers)

Business to Business (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Employers and Pharmaceutical Companies)

Therapeutic Areas

Cardiovascular Disorders

Chronic Pain

Mental Health Problems

Metabolic Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Substance Use Disorders

Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

The research covers brief profiles of key players engaged in the development of digital therapeutic solutions; other popular industry players featured in the report include:

Akili Interactive

Beats Medical

Big Health

Bold Health

Click Therapeutics

CureApp

dreem

Ehave

Ginger

Happify Health

inMotion VR

Kaia Health

Lark Health

Mahana Therapeutics

MindMaze

Noom

NOVOSI

Omada Health

Palo Alto Health Sciences

Pear Therapeutics

Vida Health

Welldoc

ZOLL Medical

For more information, please click on the following link:

https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/view_document/digital-health-market-focus-on-digital-therapeutic-monitoring-and-diag/208.html

About Roots Analysis

Roots Analysis is one of the fastest growing market research companies, sharing fresh and independent perspectives in the bio-pharmaceutical industry. The in-depth research, analysis and insights are driven by an experienced leadership team which has gained many years of significant experience in this sector. If you’d like help with your growing business needs, get in touch at [email protected]

Contact Information

Roots Analysis Private Limited

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

[email protected]